The University of Wisconsin has won its first four games for the third straight season. That record shouldn't fool you, because it certainly isn't fooling its head coach.



"We're not as good as we need to be," said Greg Gard. "We've got a long way to go."



Such is life for Wisconsin, and many other colleges, in what has become the new normal. With at least half a roster turning over annually, building a cohesive unit takes time together and being pushed against high-level competition.



The Badgers found that out the hard way last year, a lesson UW hopes will be different this season when it faces its first high-major power conference opponent in Seton Hall in the Baha Mar Championship semifinals in Nassau, Bahamas.



"We have a lot to work on still on both ends of the court, but it's early in the season," senior Nolan Winter said. "As we continue this time, it's focusing on getting one percent better each day, each game. Throughout the season there's going to be highs and lows ... I'm excited to play some good competition."

Wisconsin is expected to experience a physical, athletic defense tonight when the #Badgers face Seton Hall in the Baha Mar Championship semifinals in Nassau. A closer look at the matchup.https://t.co/c5dVhviXCw — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 19, 2026

Winter is the only starter who started for Wisconsin last season, and the all-conference center is still working his way back into game shape after offseason ankle surgery.



In theory, a softer home schedule allowed Wisconsin to work through its processes without too much resistance. However, inconsistencies with defensive ball pressure, free-throw shooting, finishing shots around the rim, and rebounding have made results too close for comfort.



Playing four opponents rated sub 230 on KenPom, Wisconsin's average margin of victory is 17.8 points. Remove the 47-point victory over Fairfield, UW has three single-digit wins by 8.7 points.



"We want to start games a little better and be a better connected group over this trip," said point guard Owen Foxwell, whose 33 points saved UW in an eight-point win over Coastal Carolina. "We're going to have to play defense a lot better than we did (Sunday) to get to the point we want to get to."



Wisconsin plays its first game away from home tomorrow against Seton Hall in the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. Here's how to watch, listen, or stream the game, and what you need to know. #Badgers https://t.co/qZ5LFMReH9 — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 19, 2026

Wisconsin is expecting to get roughed up tonight against the Pirates, who make no secret of how they want to play opponents. Seton Hall ranked in the top 25 nationally in five defensive categories last season (blocks, scoring defense, steals, turnover margin, and field goal percentage). In Shaheen Holloway's first eight seasons as a head coach, his teams have ranked in the top-50 nationally in scoring defense five times and in the top-20 on three occasions.



The Pirates are trending that way again, holding teams to 61.5 points on 37.7 percent shooting, including 32.6 percent from three. In their lone loss, despite playing on the road and shorthanded, they held Alabama to 20 points and nine made three-pointers under its average.



"We're going to see a team that physically and athletically is going to challenge us in every area," Gard said. "The pressure they can put on full court, the chaos they can cause with their defensive pressure, it's going to be a level of physicality and pressure we haven't seen. It's hard to simulate some of that stuff in practice."



The first game against high-level competition can shock the system. Wisconsin averaged 93.3 points against four mid-major opponents last season, beating teams by an average margin of 28.3 points. That success didn't travel when the Badgers played No.9 BYU in Salt Lake City.



Wisconsin allowed points on 20 of BYU's 35 first-half possessions, failed to defend all three levels of the front court, couldn't hit open shots, and failed to match the Cougars' toughness on both ends of the court.



The 28-point margin of defeat tied for the worst mark in Gard's tenure, foreshadowing of a funk that lasted until the Badgers won at No.2 Michigan in January.



Wisconsin hopes this season's learning process isn't as long or painful.



"We're a work in progress," Gard said. "We need to get better. It'll be good to get out of our comfort zone. We need to continue to see better and better competition ... We've got to be able to be better defensively from the start. Seeing bigger teams, more athletic teams is going to push us in ways we need to be pushed. That's the only way we'll continue to grow."