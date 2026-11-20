In the final 20 minutes, the University of Wisconsin looked like a team whose offense and defense could give Big Ten opponents headaches.

It's the first 20 minutes, however, that took away its undefeated season.

Wisconsin's Jekyll-and-Hyde performance Thursday in the Baha Mar Championship semifinals was both maddening and impressive, looking completely disjointed and lost for one half and having most things click in the other.

The problem is that when Wisconsin slogs through 20 minutes to create a 17-point deficit, everything has to go perfectly right to overcome it.

They came close, but Wisconsin's first loss of the season - 74-69 at the hands of Seton Hall in The Bahamas - could have been avoided if the Badgers didn't fold under the Pirates' defensive pressure.

Here are my takeaways.

Wisconsin nearly erased a 17-point halftime deficit, but the #Badgers tentativeness, turnovers, and untimely rebounds cost them in a 74-69 loss to Seton Hall in the Baha Mar Championship semifinalshttps://t.co/p0aDWGfrb2 — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 20, 2026

A tentative first half was the death sentence

There were countless things wrong in the first half that should be a concern moving forward.

The Badgers allowed a Seton Hall team shooting 40.5 percent to go on a 21-3 run, including a 13-0 run over the last 3:09 of that stretch. That happened because Wisconsin let Seton Hall's shooters get too comfortable within its offense, leading to an unexpected three-point barrage. The Pirates were shooting 31.4 percent from three and averaged 6.8 threes per game, but they hit four consecutive threes and started 5-for-9. Seton Hall finished shooting 48.2 percent.

Seton Hall's game plan won’t surprise teams. The Pirates want to put their hands on players and be physical. Wisconsin did a poor job embracing and fighting through contact, especially in the first half. UW saw its two best forwards - Nolan Winter and Austin Rapp - turn down open looks around the basket, as well as others pass up shots that backfired on possessions. The Badgers scored only four points in the paint. They corrected that issue in the second half (18 points in the paint) but didn't draw fouls. UW only got 16 whistles and attempted 14 free throws.

It got so frustrating for Greg Gard that he cycled through 11 players in his rotation to try and find individuals or a combination of players who could handle the aggressiveness and not melt under the pressure.

"It was more of what we didn't do and how we didn't handle the physicality and aggressiveness they were playing with," Gard said. "Credit to them. Obviously, when you have more turnovers and field goals, it tells the story right there. We were on our heels for most of the first half across the lineup."

Turnovers were a backbreaker as Seton Hall pulled away. Wisconsin had 11 in the first half (compared to only eight field goals) and a season-high 18 for the game. Owen Foxwell committed three of his four turnovers in the first half, and Braeden Carrington had two of his three. Committing seven turnovers in the first 21 possessions prevented UW from getting out in transition (one fast-break point in the first 20 minutes) and stalled them from chipping away at the lead.

At times, it looked like Wisconsin overthought offensive possessions against Seton Hall's pressure instead of simply attacking and running the offense, a lack of confidence Foxwell confirmed after.

"We didn't handle the pressure well in the first half," said Foxwell, who also didn't shoot well with only seven points (2-for-10). "Playing on the back foot, not confident, turning down good shots for bad shots and fueling their offense. We didn't play to the standard Wisconsin basketball wants to play at."

Foxwell said it best when he stated Wisconsin showed the fight it needed to be competitive in the second half, but that the Badgers "can't show up halfway through a game and expect to win."

The feed and the SLAM! @BadgerMBB not going away... pic.twitter.com/YoNHyfcTxP — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 20, 2026

Mixed bag from the frontcourt

Wisconsin has touted itself as having one of the biggest frontcourts in its recent school history. The problem is that group has been mostly grounded due to fouls or sluggish play. Thursday was a step in the right direction for two players, a boost for one, and inconsistent for the fourth.

The good was Rapp and Will Garlock. Rapp lost his starting role in Wisconsin's 2025 November holiday tournament, and the sophomore didn't hit his stride until midway through Big Ten play. Coming off knee surgery has slowed Rapp, but he turned in his third straight double-digit game with 18 points off the bench. He hit his usual threes (4-for-9) but was more active inside (2-for-4) and on the glass (six rebounds).

"He helped us break the game open and get a little momentum back," Foxwell said. "That's what we expect from him every single time, to be out there and take those shots and make them."

Garlock continues looking stronger and more confident with a year under his belt. He didn't miss a shot for the third straight game, and his 11 points were a career high.

"He had the one basket in the first half that was an aggressive mindset at the rim," Gard said. "He got a pocket pass on a ball screen and went right at the rim. That's what he can do, and we need a lot more guys doing that other than just Will. I like the aggressiveness he plays with. He seeks out the physicality. He does it in the right way."

Victory Onuetu has seen his playing time limited due to an overabundance of fouls, not a surprise if you know his history. He played only nine minutes and didn't see the floor for the final 16:06, but his play sparked the team to start the second half. He assisted on UW's first basket, cleaned up possessions with defensive rebounds on the next two and scored four points on the two possessions after that.

"That's the fire he plays with," Foxwell said. "I feel like that's the fire we have to have the whole game. It has to be a controlled fire. Sometimes you get out of hand, but he's so great when he's locked in, enthusiastic, and he's aggressive. In the second half, when we came out at halftime, it was exactly what we needed."

Winter was a hindrance in the first half for Wisconsin, going 0-2 from the floor with one rebound and passing up his own open looks. He was more assertive in the second half, finishing with five points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal, but it's evident that Winter is still trying to find his footing.

"That's the thing with Nolan, just getting him back to his old self, pre-ankle surgery, trusting everything and letting it rip," Gard said. "He plays tentatively at times. I don't know if it's just because he's not quite sure yet on the ankle, but he has got to play like he did in that stretch in the second half for us to be a good team."

Synergy and development takes time

There are parallels between this year's team and last year's Wisconsin squad, especially when it comes to how the schedule was built. Both teams won four home games against overmatched mid-majors before getting swatted on the road against a high-major opponent.

BYU blew Wisconsin out of the water in the first half in Salt Lake City, throwing physical haymakers that Wisconsin couldn't handle. The Badgers allowed points on 20 of 35 first-half possessions, failed to defend all three levels of the front court, couldn't hit open shots, and failed to match the toughness on both ends of the court. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

But unlike that date last November and this one, Wisconsin rebounded to make a game of it. I won't deny the fact that the talent level between what was the ninth-ranked team in the country and the Pirates is cavernous, but there is some talent on this Wisconsin team that is still working its way to build a cohesive unit.

Wisconsin didn't click last season until knocking off UCLA at home and following that with a monumental road win at No.2 Michigan in mid-January. We'll see if this UW team can right the ship sooner.