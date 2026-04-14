Wisconsin Badgers hosting a four-star transfer portal wing on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin is starting to make strides to fill out its 2026-27 roster.



After hosting top 2026 in-state target Zavier Zens and 2027 top-50 prospect Donovan Davis on Monday, Wisconsin will host former Miami (OH) senior shooting forward Eian Elmer on Wednesday.



Sources indicate to Badgers on SI and Badger247 that the staff has prioritized Elmer for his experience and scoring acumen. Listed as a 6-6 wing, Elmer played 99 games for the RedHawks with 85 starts, including starting all 34 games last season for a Miami team that went 32-2 last season.

Miami of Ohio transfer Eian Elmer is one of the most lethal spot up shooters in the portal currently.



Finished the season shooting 44.2% FG in catch & shoot situations & with a 66.3% EFG%. Does a majority of his damage in spot up & transition opportunities.



Elmer has such a… pic.twitter.com/AazjJhBQ8O — Recruits Zone (Blake Smith) (@recruitszone) April 11, 2026

Related: Wisconsin Badgers have increased their focus on in-state recruiting in the portal era

Elmer was the fourth-leading scorer for the regular season MAC champions last season, averaging 12.7 points with 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.



He reached double figures in 15 of Miami's last 23 games, including 30 points (6-of-11 3FG) and seven rebounds in a two-point home win over Massachusetts, 32 points and 12 rebounds in a road win over Ohio to complete an undefeated regular season. Elmer was the RedHawks' leading scorer with 23 points to an 89-79 win over SMU in the NCAA Tournament First Four, the program's first tournament win in 27 years.



Wisconsin currently has six players returning from last season and will be bringing in three recruits, including 22-year-old Australian point guard Owen Foxwell, leaving the Badgers with six open roster spots to address in the portal.