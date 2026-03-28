Wisconsin Badgers lose international recruit to the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin first international venture in the post-NIL era did not pan out.



Forward Riccardo Greppi will transfer from the program after two seasons on campus. The news was first reported by Bucky's Burrow and later confirmed by UW.



In what has become commonplace in the transfer portal era, all three members of Wisconsin's 2024 signing class have previous or intend to transfer (guard Daniel Freitag left for Buffalo last season, while Jack Robison announced he will enter transfer).

Sophomore forward Riccardo Greppi is entering the transfer portal, he tells @Buckys_Burrow



He appeared in 23 career games for the Wisconsin Badgers and was a member of the 2024 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/5FHdoXYHHG — Bucky’s Burrow (@Buckys_Burrow) March 28, 2026

Wisconsin recruited the 6-10 forward in part due to his international experience, participating as a member of Team Italy at the 2022 and 2023 European Under-18 Championships.



He appeared in nine games as a true freshman, making his UW debut in the season opener against Holy Cross and hauled in a career-high three rebounds a week later against App State. His growth was stunted that January when he suffered an injury in practice, appearing in only five games the remainder of the season.



He was only of only two experienced forwards in the program at the conclusion of last season, but the Badgers added transfer forward Austin Rapp and signed freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas from Lithuania. Greppi played in 14 games last season, logging more than two minutes once.



Wisconsin with the graduation of four seniors and seeing two players leave the transfer portal, the Badgers are expected to be active adding pieces to their roster. UW signed guards Jackson Ball and LaTrevion Fenderson in the fall, leaving five open rosters spots to get to the 15-player limit.