Wisconsin Badgers star Nolan Winter suffers ankle injury in win over Maryland
In this story:
Madison, WI -- A joyous Kohl Center crowd fell silent in the second half of the Wisconsin Badgers' blowout win over Maryland, as star big man Nolan Winter sustained an apparent ankle injury.
The forward went up for a put-back lay-in off a missed Braeden Carrington three-pointer and landed on top of Maryland's George Turkson after making the basket.
Winter looked to be in significant pain while clutching his left ankle.
After being attended to by the Badgers medical staff for a short period, Winter was helped to the floor and escorted to the locker room with a towel over his head. The junior wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg.
The injury comes scarily close to the postseason, as Wisconsin wraps up its regular season Saturday against Purdue and begins the Big Ten tournament next March 12.
Wisconsin's matchup with Purdue could have Big Ten seeding implications, as there's a path for a three-way tie for fifth place in the conference between Wisconsin, the Boilermakers and UCLA. The Badgers would finish last of that group due to tiebreakers.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Losing Winter for any period of time would be amajor blow to the Badgers, as Winter is the lone upper classman in the frontcourt and is the team's leading rebounder.
Leading up to Wednesday's game, Winter was averaging 13.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 57 percent from the field. He recorded seven points, six rebounds, one block and one steal in 21 minutes before sustaining the injury.
Outside of Winter, Wisconsin would have to lean on freshmen Aleksas Bieliauskas and Will Garlock to fill the center minutes, while Austin Rapp and Braeden Carrington or John Blackwell would likely fill the power forward position.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers' young frontcourt putting physicality on display in Top 10 wins
After exiting the game with 7:01 remaining, Winter did not emerge from the locker room.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.Follow CamWilhorn