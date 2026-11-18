Wisconsin fifth-year guard Braeden Carrington likely dodged a bullet after failing to avoid his teammate's shoulder.



Following a scary collision on Sunday that required a trip to the hospital, Carrington is practicing with the team and could see the court tomorrow night.



"He is actually doing pretty well," head coach Greg Gard said in a Zoom meeting with reporters Wednesday morning. "Probably a quicker recovery and in a better place on Monday morning than where I thought he would be when I last saw him Sunday night."



Wisconsin (4-0) will play Seton Hall (3-1) in the second semifinal of the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. Wisconsin North Carolina State and Murray State will play the first semifinal. Thursday's results will determine the two Friday games.

Wisconsin is in Nassau to prepare for the Baha Mar Championship, aiming to win its fourth holiday tournament since 2021.

A closer look at the opponents the #Badgers could see in The Bahamas.https://t.co/MVvXPJnqBY — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 17, 2026

Carrington was injured late in Wisconsin's 89-81 victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday when his head collided with Jack Janicki's shoulder on a layup. Down on the court for several minutes before being helped to the locker room, Carrington was taken to the hospital for precautionary imaging and x-rays.



He flew with the team the following afternoon. Pictures posted by Wisconsin Badgers' Twitter page from practice show Carrington as a participant.



Gard elaborated that Carrington did non-contact work Tuesday and is expected to be a full participant for Wednesday's practice.



"We'll see how he reacts to that and how he feels," Gard said. "All the imaging the hospital did all came back good and clear. It's just a matter of him now recovering and just going basically on symptoms. (He's) relatively pain free, which is a good thing."



Carrington has been a key part of the Badgers' early 2026-27 success after gaining a fifth year of eligibility, thanks to a preliminary injection in his court case against the NCAA.



Starting Wisconsin's first four games, Carrington has reached double figures in every game, his 11 three-pointers led the team, and his 14.0 points per game is second on the team.