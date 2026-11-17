Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans came up short in Week 11 against the Indiana Hoosiers, and they need a lot of help to make the College Football Playoff in the 2026 season.

USC now has three losses – to Oregon, Indiana and Wisconsin – but it does have a chance to pick up a statement win in Week 13 when it takes on the undefeated UCLA Bruins. Before that, the Trojans face the Maryland Terrapins in Week 12, who are just 4-6 this season despite back-to-back wins.

Maryland is set as a 17.5-point underdog on the road in this game, and it ranks outside the top-100 in several categories on offense, including adjusted EPA/Play (108th).

So, this is a winnable game for a USC team that has only covered the spread in 30 percent of its matchups in 2026.

Does that change at home?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction with USC still chasing a CFB Playoff spot.

Maryland vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Maryland +17.5 (-115)

USC -17.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Maryland: +600

USC: -900

Total

57.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Maryland vs. USC How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 6:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Maryland record: 4-6

USC record: 7-3

Maryland vs. USC Key Player to Watch

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback, USC Trojans

Senior quarterback Jayden Maiava really struggled against Indiana in Week 11, throwing three interceptions while the Trojans scored just 13 points.

This season, Maiava has been up and down, throwing for 2,835 yards, 21 scores and eight picks while completing 66.3 percent of his passes. The USC offense is seventh in EPA/Pass, fifth in success rate and second in pass play success rate, yet Maiava has come up short in two of his last three games, throwing five picks across losses to Indiana and Wisconsin. He did knock off Ohio State, but Julian Sayin did not play for the Buckeyes in that game.

The Trojans should be able to move the ball pretty easily against a Maryland team that is 69th in EPA/Pass and 86th in third/fourth down success rate this season.

Maryland vs. USC Prediction and Pick

After losing six games in a row, the Terrapins beat Purdue and Wisconsin in their last two games and are nearing .500 in the 2026 season.

The Wisconsin win is impressive since USC lost to the Badgers, and that loss may keep the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff conversation.

Still, this Terrapins offense is terrible, ranking 108th in the country in adjusted EPA/Play, 125th in third/fourth down success rate and outside the top 90 in both EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush.

Even though USC’s defense – 111th in adjusted EPA/Play – has been bad this season, the Trojans have one of the best offenses in the country that should be able to score enough points to win this game.

Still, USC is just 3-7 against the spread and hasn’t won a game by more than 17 points since Week 3 against Louisiana.

The Terrapins aren’t good enough on offense to win this game, but their defense is No. 46 in the country in adjusted EPA/Play. I think Maryland can get enough stops to cover in this game, especially after back-to-back wins against Big Ten opponents.

Pick: Maryland +17.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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