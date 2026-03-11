Wisconsin Badgers find out their Big Ten Tournament opponent

The University of Wisconsin knows its first opponent on its path to a Big Ten Tournament championship.



Behind 22 points and 11 assists from guard Zoom Diallo, 12th-seed Washington won its first Big Ten Tournament game in school history by knocking off 13th-seed USC, 83-79, in overtime of Wednesday's second-round game at the United Center in Chicago.



Wesley Yates III (15), Quimari Peterson (15), and Hannes Steinbach (10 points, 11 rebounds) all reached double figures for the Huskies (16-16), who erased a 14-point deficit in the second half and never led by more than the final margin.



"When we get down, this is a high character team," Washington coach Danny Sprinkle told Peacock on the court after the game. "Adversity hasn't defined us all year. We've had guys quit. We've had guys get injured, and these guys keep battling."

Wisconsin won the first meeting between the two schools on February 28, a 90-73 victory in Seattle in which senior reserve Braeden Carrington delivered a career-high 32 points. Carrington also hit a school-record nine three-point makes, part of an afternoon where UW went 17-for-38 from three. The 17 threes was a school record for a road game that UW broke a week later with 18 at Purdue.



Senior point guard Nick Boyd also fared well with 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.



Steinbach had 22 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting, as the Huskies played with eight players of its 16-man roster unavailable.



"We don't need them to make (17) threes like they did in the first meeting," Sprinkle said. "We didn't play with any force that game. Give Wisconsin credit. They played great, but hopefully we play with a lot more energy tomorrow."



The only negative for the Badgers is that the loss by USC (18-14) all but guarantees the 73-71 home loss to the Trojans on January 25 will stay a Quad-3 loss on UW's resume.



USC was 15-5 when it left Madison in late January but went 3-9 from that point forward. The Trojans lost all three meetings to the Huskies this season, two of which came on their current eight-game losing streak that eliminated them from the at-large NCAA Tournament conversation.



The Trojans played the last three games without senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara, who was injured in a loss at Nebraska and subsequently left the team.



He became the Trojans' top offensive option once guard Rodney Rice was lost for the season with a shoulder injury in late November and averaged a career-high 18.5 points in 26 games while also putting up career highs in rebounding (4.2) and assists (2.8). Baker-Mazara had 29 points on five three-pointers in the victory over Wisconsin



Wisconsin has won both meetings against Washington since the Huskies joined the Big Ten conference last season. The game is expected to tip around 1:30 p.m. CT.