Wisconsin is returning to the Florida coastline next November, as the Badgers will play in the 2027 Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Head coach Greg Gard announced those plans while speaking to reporters before Thursday's Bahr Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, where Wisconsin will face Seton Hall in the second of two semifinals.

The Badgers have competed in a multi-team event (MTEs) in 18 of the last 20 years and are 33-14 (.702) in such events. That includes winning the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off by beating No.24 Virginia and SMU.

Dates and opponents have not been announced, but the tournament usually takes place the week of Thanksgiving.

"These trips have always been paramount in terms of helping us through the early part of the season and helping set us up ... from a competition standpoint," Gard said. "(It's) going to help push your bar a little bit higher and maybe expose some things you need to continue to work on. The chemistry that comes with traveling, the guys being able to be around each other ... you can't manufacture chemistry. It has to happen organically. You have to go through these types of experiences for that to happen."

Wisconsin has played in 19 multi-team events over the last 20 years, bringing home eight championships and a 41-13 (.759) record. What were the best? What were the worst? I go deep down memory lane and make my #Badgers picks. https://t.co/vetIuP3IYr — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 25, 2025

Attendance and desirability of multi-team events has been in decline. An NCAA rule change that went into effect this season allows teams to schedule up to 32 regular-season games without needing a special MTE exemption or tournament structure to reach the maximum.

MTE's previously counted as one game on the 31-game schedule, no matter how many tournament games a team played. The result is teams gravitating to neutral-site events with higher guaranteed payouts.

Wisconsin has tried to balance the two over the last two seasons. The Badgers played in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego last week while playing Oklahoma and Villanova in Milwaukee and BYU in Salt Lake City.

In December, the Badgers will play Villanova in Philadelphia on December 12 and Auburn in Nashville the following weekend.

"You're trying to find the right combination of experiences for your players, experiences for your fans. These (MTEs) are always very popular with our fan base. Our attendance is always really good with our fans. I'm not going to ignore the elephant in the room. You're looking at the NIL component of a variety of events, whether they're neutral-site games or MTEs. That's something you take into deep consideration as you build out your schedule, knowing where you can enhance your resources.

"It's a very competitive world. If there's things we can do and places that will compensate us pretty well for appearing, we have to take that into consideration. It's part of the process that didn't exist five years ago."

The boom with neutral-site games has also diminished teams scheduling home-and-home series against other power-conference opponents. Gard said the Badgers could add multiple series next season, considering the Fort Myers event and a home game against Marquette are the only two nonconference games they are committed to.

"There will be some more opportunity for us to do both some road and some home games in terms of starting a series," Gard said. "More flexibility, which gives us more options. Everybody wants a game to start at home, so we have some opportunities to go on the road to start some of these series, which will make us more appealing to other teams."