Wisconsin basketball climbs to 11th in latest AP, Coaches Poll Top 25s
The Wisconsin men are on the cusp of joining the Top 10 in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s that were released on Monday.
With an 8-0 record, the Badgers are 11th in both polls ahead of the Big Ten opener with Michigan this week. The Wolverines (6-1) climbed into the Coaches Poll at No. 23.
In the AP Poll, Purdue is the highest-ranked Big Ten school, moving up five spots to No. 9 this week. Kansas and Auburn are neck-and-neck for No. 1 followed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Marquette, Iowa State, Gonzaga, the Boilermakers, Duke and Alabama.
Wisconsin and Marquette are on deck to square off Saturday after the Golden Eagles play Iowa State Wednesday night.
Illinois is now 19th, moving up seven spots, as the only other Big Ten school ranked outside of Purdue and the Badgers.
Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Maryland and UCLA are all receiving votes.
In the Coaches Poll, Purdue is now ranked seventh with the same teams ahead of them just in a little different order.
Kansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Marquette, Iowa State, Kentucky, Purdue, Gonzaga, Duke and Oregon complete the Top 10, as the Ducks moved up 16 spots.
Illinois is 17th, Michigan is 23rd and Michigan State is 25th from the Big Ten, with UCLA, Ohio State, Nebraska, Indiana and Maryland receiving votes.
Here are the latest AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25s for the week of Dec. 2:
Week 5 AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 2, 2024)
1. Kansas (35)
2. Auburn (26)
3. Tennessee
4. Kentucky
5. Marquette
6. Iowa State
7. Gonzaga
8. Purdue
9. Duke
10. Alabama
11. Wisconsin
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Baylor
16. Memphis
17. Houston
18. Pittsburgh
19. Illinois
20. North Carolina
21. Oklahoma
22. Texas A&M
23. Ole Miss
24. San Diego State
25. Connecticut
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 108; Arkansas 104; Texas 97; Michigan 95; Arizona State 89, Indiana 72; Drake 58; Xavier 33; Utah State 28; Louisville 27; West Virginia 26; Clemson 25; Dayton 24; BYU 24; Texas Tech 22; Nebraska 22; Mississippi State 20; Ohio State 19; Maryland 13; UCLA 13; Creighton 12; Saint Mary’s 11; Georgia 10; St. John’s 7; Loyola Chicago 4; DePaul 3; Florida State 3; UC Irvine 2; Columbia 2.
Dropped from rankings: Indiana 14; Arkansas 19; Creighton 21; Xavier 22; Arizona 24; Mississippi State 24.
Week 5 Coaches Poll Top 25
(Dec. 2, 2024)
1. Kansas (19)
2. Auburn (12)
3. Tennessee
4. Marquette
5. Iowa State
6. Kentucky
7. Purdue
8. Gonzaga
9. Duke
10. Oregon
11. Wisconsin
12. Alabama
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Memphis
16. Baylor
17. Illinois
18. Houston
19. Pittsburgh
20. Ole Miss
21. Oklahoma
22. North Carolina
23. Michigan
24. Texas A&M
25. Michigan State
Others receiving votes: Connecticut 63; San Diego State 56; Texas 54; Mississippi State 39; Arizona State 39; Drake 34; Texas Tech 32; Arkansas 28; UCLA 17; Xavier 16; BYU 16; Ohio State 15; Utah State 13; Saint Mary’s 12; Dayton 10; St. John’s 8; Nebraska 8; Creighton 8; Indiana 8; West Virginia 5; Clemson 5; Maryland 5; Georgia 3; Arizona 2; Nevada 1; UC Irvine 1.
Dropped from rankings: Connecticut 2; Indiana 15; Creighton 19; Arkansas 21; Xavier 22; Arizona 23.