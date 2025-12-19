How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs Villanova Wildcats

The University of Wisconsin has one final crack and adding a quality nonconference victory to its resume.



Following a prolonged eight-day break for semester final exams and to stew over a 30-point loss at No.23 Nebraska, the Badgers prepare to play Villanova tonight in the Milwaukee Hoops Classic at Fiserv Forum.



It's the fourth neutral-site game of the season for Wisconsin (7-3), which has battled all season to develop a defensive identity and find a rhythm away from home. In four games away from the Kohl Center this season, UW is allowing 86.3 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting.



"We got to play harder," head coach Greg Gard told reporters on Tuesday. "You can solve a lot of and cover a lot of warts if you play harder, and that's not something I think we did. When I watched it in person and going through the film, it was obvious. I felt we needed to just play with more bite to us. Good teams will make you look foolish if you don't."

Villanova (8-2) has yet to lose to an unranked team this season, but the Wildcats have yet to beat a quality opponent, either. Villanova is 7-0 against Quad-4 and 0-2 in Quad-1, including a five-point loss to BYU in Baltimore to open the season.



Led by former Maryland coach Kevin Willard, Villanova has leaned on guards Bryce Lindsay (17.2 ppg) and true freshman Acaden Lewis (12.4 ppg, 5.6 apg) as well as forward Duke Brennan (11.7 rpg).



In Villanova's 79-61 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, Brennan had 24 points (8-for-8 FG) and nine rebounds, Lindsey matched him with 24 points and Lewis had 11 points, seven assists, and two steals.



This is the first clash between the Badgers and Wildcats since a 2017 NCAA Tournament second-round matchup won by UW 65-62 in Buffalo, N.Y., ending Villanova's chance to repeat as national champions.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Wildcats?

Date: Friday, Dec.19

Start time: 7 p.m. central

TV channel: FOX (Tim Brando and Jim Jackson)



You can stream a sports game on Fox by subscribing to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, or by subscribing to FOX One, a dedicated streaming service from FOX.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Wildcats?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 372 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin first-team all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Dec.19



Odds: Badgers by 4.5

Over/under: 150.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-210), Villanova (+170)



Wisconsin's record against the spread: 5-5

Wisconsin's record as the favorite: 5-3

Wisconsin's ATS record after a loss: 2-0

Wisconsin's ATS in a neutral site: 1-2

The info on this week's opponent

All-time, regular season: Villanova leads 1-0

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 1-0

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: Nov. 20, 1995, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii, Villanova won, 66-58

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last five games

Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego), W 104-83

Nov. 28: vs. TCU (San Diego), L 63-74

Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73



Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, W 96-76

Dec.9: at No.23 Nebraska, L 60-90



Next Five

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Jan.3: vs. No.6 Purdue, 7 p.m.

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

