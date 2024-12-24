All Badgers

Wisconsin basketball receives votes in latest men’s AP, Coaches polls

The Wisconsin men lost votes this past week in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls

Dana Becker

Camren Hunter and the Wisconsin men open 2025 by hosting Iowa.
Despite earning a 23-point win over Detroit Mercy, the Wisconsin men received fewer votes in both the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s, which were released on Monday.

The Badgers (10-3, 0-2) stretched their win streak to two following three straight losses, which included two in Big Ten play. Wisconsin returns to league action on Friday, Jan. 3 when they welcome Iowa to Madison.

In the AP Poll, the Badgers picked up nine votes, as No. 25 Baylor received 125. In the Coaches Poll, Wisconsin got seven votes, with No. 25 Purdue receiving 73.

Oregon is the highest-ranked Big Ten team in both rankings, coming in at No. 9. Michigan State is 18th in both with Purdue No. 21 in the AP Poll followed by UCLA, with Illinois No. 24. In the Coaches Poll, UCLA is 21st, Illinois is 22nd and Purdue is 25th.

Tennessee remained No. 1, receiving the majority of the first-place votes. SEC rival Auburn is second followed by Iowa State and Duke. 

Here is the college basketball men’s AP Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 8:

College Basketball AP Poll Top 25

(Dec. 23)

1. Tennessee (41)

2. Auburn (21)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. Connecticut

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas A&M

14. Gonzaga

15. Houston

16. Mississippi

17. Cincinnati

18. Michigan State

19. Mississippi State

20. San Diego State

21. Purdue

22. UCLA

23. Arkansas

24. Illinois

25. Baylor

Others receiving votes: Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John's 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio State 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona State 13, Utah State 9, Wisconsin 9, Texas Tech 8, Indiana 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn State 3.

Dropped from rankings: Memphis 21, Dayton 22, Michigan 24, Clemson 25.

Here is the college basketball men’s Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 8:

College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25

(Dec. 23)

1. Tennessee (20)

2. Auburn (11)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Florida

6. Alabama

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. Oklahoma

12. Houston

13. Texas A&M

14. Connecticut

15. Gonzaga

16. Mississippi

17. Cincinnati

18. Michigan State

19. Mississippi State

20. San Diego State

21. UCLA

22. Illinois

23. Baylor

24. St. John’s

25. Purdue

Others receiving votes: Maryland 65; Michigan 52; Drake 51; Arkansas 51; Georgia 42; Clemson 40; Dayton 28; Memphis 25; Pittsburgh 22; Utah State 14; Texas Tech 9; Wisconsin 7; North Carolina 6; Missouri 6; West Virginia 5; Penn State 1.

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 21; Memphis 22; Dayton 24.

Home/Basketball