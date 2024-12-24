Wisconsin basketball receives votes in latest men’s AP, Coaches polls
Despite earning a 23-point win over Detroit Mercy, the Wisconsin men received fewer votes in both the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s, which were released on Monday.
The Badgers (10-3, 0-2) stretched their win streak to two following three straight losses, which included two in Big Ten play. Wisconsin returns to league action on Friday, Jan. 3 when they welcome Iowa to Madison.
In the AP Poll, the Badgers picked up nine votes, as No. 25 Baylor received 125. In the Coaches Poll, Wisconsin got seven votes, with No. 25 Purdue receiving 73.
Oregon is the highest-ranked Big Ten team in both rankings, coming in at No. 9. Michigan State is 18th in both with Purdue No. 21 in the AP Poll followed by UCLA, with Illinois No. 24. In the Coaches Poll, UCLA is 21st, Illinois is 22nd and Purdue is 25th.
Tennessee remained No. 1, receiving the majority of the first-place votes. SEC rival Auburn is second followed by Iowa State and Duke.
Here is the college basketball men’s AP Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 8:
College Basketball AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 23)
1. Tennessee (41)
2. Auburn (21)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Florida
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. Connecticut
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas A&M
14. Gonzaga
15. Houston
16. Mississippi
17. Cincinnati
18. Michigan State
19. Mississippi State
20. San Diego State
21. Purdue
22. UCLA
23. Arkansas
24. Illinois
25. Baylor
Others receiving votes: Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John's 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio State 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona State 13, Utah State 9, Wisconsin 9, Texas Tech 8, Indiana 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn State 3.
Dropped from rankings: Memphis 21, Dayton 22, Michigan 24, Clemson 25.
Here is the college basketball men’s Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 8:
College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25
(Dec. 23)
1. Tennessee (20)
2. Auburn (11)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Florida
6. Alabama
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. Oklahoma
12. Houston
13. Texas A&M
14. Connecticut
15. Gonzaga
16. Mississippi
17. Cincinnati
18. Michigan State
19. Mississippi State
20. San Diego State
21. UCLA
22. Illinois
23. Baylor
24. St. John’s
25. Purdue
Others receiving votes: Maryland 65; Michigan 52; Drake 51; Arkansas 51; Georgia 42; Clemson 40; Dayton 28; Memphis 25; Pittsburgh 22; Utah State 14; Texas Tech 9; Wisconsin 7; North Carolina 6; Missouri 6; West Virginia 5; Penn State 1.
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 21; Memphis 22; Dayton 24.