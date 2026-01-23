Wisconsin basketball rewrites the scoring record book under head coach Greg Gard

Team and individual notes from Wisconsin's 98-71 blowout over Penn State at Rec Hall in State College, Pennsylvania. The Badgers (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) have now won five straight games, including three consecutive road games.

Team notes

Wisconsin has now opened conference play with a mark of 6-2 or better for the 11th time in the last 23 seasons, including five seasons under head coach Greg Gard.



UW has put together a five-game Big Ten-win streak for the first time since winning five straight last season (2/1/25 to 2/18/25).



This is the third-straight season Wisconsin has put together a conference win streak of at least five games. The Badgers have accomplished this in eight of the 11 seasons under head coach Greg Gard.



Wisconsin's 27-point win is the team's largest Big Ten road win under Greg Gard and matched the sixth-largest in the NCAA tournament era (since 1938-39). The school record of 34 points in a 54-20 win at Chicago in 1942.

The Badgers are now 3-1 in road games this season and have won six of their last eight road games dating back to last season.



Wisconsin is 53-47 all-time in Big Ten road games under Greg Gard, matching Michigan State for the second-most road wins and second-best win percentage in the conference over that span. Only Purdue (58-43, .574) is higher.



UW improved to 45-13 all-time against Penn State, including wins in 19 of the last 22 meetings.



The Badgers moved to 20-9 against Penn State in State College, claiming their first win at Rec Hall since a 71-56 win on 1/6/94 in Penn State's second season in the Big Ten.



UW is 12-3 against PSU under head coach Greg Gard.



Greg Gard improved his overall record to 227-122 (.650) with a mark of 123-79 (.609) in Big Ten play, ranking 20th on the conference's all-time wins list.



Wisconsin's .609 conference win percentage in the Gard era (since 2015-16) trails only Purdue (.724) and Michigan State (.663) for best in the Big Ten during that span.



Wisconsin's 98 points are the team's most in a Big Ten road game since a 104-98 loss at Minnesota in 1971. The only other time UW scored at least 98 in a Big Ten road win was a 105-94 win at Indiana (2/12/62).



UW scored 98+ for just the sixth time ever in a Big Ten road game.



The Badgers shot 50.7 percent (36-71) from the field. UW has shot 45 percent or better 12 times this season, going 12-0 in such games.



Wisconsin matched a season high with 15 3-pointers, going 15-for-35 (42.9 percent) from deep. The Badgers also hit 15 3FGs against SIUE and at Michigan.

Wisconsin has hit double-digit triples in 15 games this season, going 12-1 in those games.



During their win streak, the Badgers are shooting 41.0 percent (66-161) from long range, averaging 13.2 triples per game.



On the season, UW is averaging 10.8 3FGs per game which ranks 2nd in the Big Ten.



UW out-rebounded Penn State, 44-35. The Badgers grabbed 14 offensive boards, the team's most in Big Ten play.



The Badgers tallied 19 fast break, matching their highest total in Big Ten play since at least the 2015-16 season. UW also scored 19 fast break points against Oregon last season (2/22/25).



UW matched its season high with 25 assists.



Wisconsin out-scored PSU, 42-18 in the paint. Those 42 points in the paint are the team's most in a Big Ten game this season.

The Badgers had just seven turnovers and is averaging just 8.2 giveaways during their win streak. On the season, UW is averaging 10.0 TOs per game on the season.



The Badgers are 12-0 when turning the ball over 10 or fewer times this season.



Five Badgers scored in double figures for the first time since UW's 96-76 win vs. Marquette (12/6/25).



Wisconsin built a 50-22 halftime lead, mark- ing the 5th time this season (second-straight game) with at least 50 points in the first half.



PSU's 22 first-half points were the fewest against the Badgers in a Big Ten game this season. The Nittany Lions shot 23.1 percent (9-39) in the opening half, the lowest mark by a UW opponent this season.



The Badgers had separate scoring runs of both 14-0 and 13-0 in the first half.

Individual notes

Junior John Blackwell finished with 17 points, three rebounds and matched his career high with five assists.



Blackwell reached double-digit points for the 14th time this season and 58th time in his career.



Including a 4-for-4 effort on Thursday, Blackwell is 34-37 (91.9 percent) at the line in Big Ten play.



Senior Braeden Carrington posted 17 points, all in the first half. Carrington went 4-for-6 from 3-point range and has now scored in double figures in each of UW's last three road games.



Carrington is 21-for-41 (51.2 percent) from threes over the last eight games.



Graduate student Nick Boyd tallied 11 points and five rebounds. Boyd is one of four Big Ten players to score in double figures in every game this season. He ranks fifth in the Big Ten averaging 19.4 ppg on the season.



Junior Nolan Winter notched his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds (five offensive), while matching his career high with three assists.



Winter's ninth double-doubles ranks third in the Big Ten this season and is the sixth-highest single-season total since the 2004-05 season.



Winter is now shooting 60.5 percent (98-162) from the field this season, which ranks ninth in the Big Ten. The last Badger to shoot above 60 percent across an entire season (min. 100 FGA) was Louis Ely during the 1992-93 season.



Winter now has 16 games scoring in double figures this season, including 11 of his last 12.



Sophomore Austin Rapp totaled 10 points, three rebounds and four assists, scoring his most points since tallying 18 against Central Michigan on Dec. 22, 2025.



Rapp has scored in double figures in seven games this season.

