Wisconsin basketball shows a good foundation in exhibition win over UW-Parkside

MADISON, Wis - The first glimpse of a new-look roster showed plenty of promise for the Badgers.



Wisconsin began its 2026-27 exhibition season with a stress-free 94-71 victory over UW-Parkside Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center, a win defined by efficient offense and improved defense against an overmatched opponent.



All 11 players who saw significant minutes scored for the Badgers, led by a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds for preseason All-Big Ten pick Nolan Winter and 14 points for prized transfer portal acquisition Eian Elmer. Having missed most of the offseason conditioning recovering from ankle surgery, Winter looked refreshed in his 22 minutes.

Nolan Winter doing it on both ends



Badgers lead 36-15 with 8:01 to play in the 1st half.



Subscribe/watch on B1G+ https://t.co/wD5JkagziP pic.twitter.com/gHBYojbN5i — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 10, 2026

It was a theme for a Wisconsin team that head coach Greg Gard has said multiple times is the biggest he's had in his 12-year tenure. Even with junior forward Austin Rapp sitting out, that size was on full display against a Parkside lineup without a starter listed over 6-foot-7.



Twenty-seven of Wisconsin's first 36 points came from scoring in the paint or from the free throw line, fourteen of which came on a 20-4 run that created a 36-15 advantage 12 minutes into the game. UW maintained at least a 14-point lead for the rest of the afternoon.



New point guard Owen Foxwell (10 points), forward transfer Victory Onuetu (10), and sophomore Will Garlock (10) also reached double figures for the Badgers, who led by as many as 25 points and shot better than 50 percent in each half.



Guard Brian Hawthorne had a game-high 19 points for Parkside, which is being coached by former UW director of recruiting and scouting Kyle Blackbourn.



With Rapp and freshmen LaTrevion Fenderson and Josh Manchester unavailable, the Badgers ran through all 12 healthy bodies, including guard Braeden Carrington. Playing with Wisconsin while his court case seeking a fifth year of eligibility plays out, Carrington finished with six points and no turnovers in 13 minutes.

Final scoring: Winter 15, Elmer 14, Foxwell 10, Garlock 10, Onuetu 10, Autry 7, Kinziger 7, Carrington 6, Jones 6, Janicki 5, Jones 4. #Badgers — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) October 10, 2026

What it means: Even though the Rangers are the only non-Division 1 opponent Wisconsin will play this season, Saturday showed that meaningful basketball is on the horizon.



Star of the game: Elmer asserted himself both inside the paint and on the perimeter, as he tries to extend Gard's three-year streak of developing a transfer portal prospect into an all-conference player. Elmer went 4-for-8 from the floor, 1-for-4 from three, and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.



Stat of the game: Wisconsin finally got to play against a team with a different uniform and utilized its decisive size advantage by pummeling the paint. The Badgers finished +14 on the glass, scored 56 points in the paint, and 18 points off the fast break.



Reason to be Concerned: Onuetu was added to the roster due to his efficient rebounding and rim protection, but the Badgers knew it needed to improve his ability to defend without fouling. Onuetu was one of the most foul-prone players in college basketball last season, committed 7.4 fouls per 40 minutes and averaging 3.1 personal fouls while only playing 17.8 minutes per game.



That problem is still a work in progress, as Onuetu committed three fouls and had a turnover in his first four minutes on the court. To his credit, he was cleaner in the second half with eight points and no fouls in 10 minutes.



Don’t overlook: By its own metrics, Wisconsin was a poor defensive team last season after finishing 56th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and 236th in points allowed. UW has an older group this season, which could allow them to utilize some different tactics. The Badgers used a 1-2-2 press during the first half to give Parkside a different look.



What’s next: Wisconsin will make a short drive up to Green Bay for its second exhibition game when they play the Phoenix on Thursday night. After winning just four games in his first season as a head coach, Doug Gottlieb improved Green Bay to an 18-15 record and saw the Phoenix tie for third place in the Horizon League.



Wisconsin is 27-1 against the Phoenix and 3-1 in games played in Green Bay. This will be the first exhibition game between the two programs, the first matchup in the series since 2022, and the first meeting in Green Bay since 2013. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with no television coverage.