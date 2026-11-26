MADISON, Wis. - As bad as its week in The Bahamas was, the University of Wisconsin is spinning its last-place finish positively. They have to, largely because there's no alternative but to move forward.

The Badgers needed their two ugly losses in the Baha Mar Championship to spark something that could put their season on the right path. It didn't matter if it was the top-ranked team in the country or a winless mid-major team. The Badgers had to play better.

"We talked a lot about it in practice these last couple days," said sophomore Will Garlock. "Sometimes it's good to take a couple losses and know what your team is built of. Obviously we didn't want to go down in those games. It happened, and we just moved on to the next game."

Wisconsin's 91-54 over Northeastern won't drastically alter its computer metrics or change many outside opinions, but it proved how impactful the Badgers can be when they play up to the level they know they're capable of reaching.

"They were a hungry group tonight," head coach Greg Gard said. “We learned a lot in The Bahamas, even though it wasn't pleasant. You go through those things, and the response always uses your answer. I thought we responded pretty well tonight."

Here are my takeaways from the Kohl Center.

Domination on both sides of the court! 🔥



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/51hwwsFtoN — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 26, 2026

A timely change to the starting lineup

After seeing inconsistencies on both ends of the floor, and a lack of passion and hustle in two losses in The Bahamas, Gard delivered a lineup shakeup. Already knowing the rotation would change with Jack Janicki's foot injury, Gard decided to sit transfer newcomers Eian Elmer and Victory Onuetu in favor of Jackson Ball and Austin Rapp.

The plan lasted 53 seconds, with Ball going down with a left knee injury on a drive to the rim (he returned briefly with a brace on his knee but exited shortly after).

Elmer ended up playing 22 minutes. After averaging one point and seeing his minutes slashed in the second half of both losses, Elmer had seven points with two assists and a rebound.

"Eian has to get on track and play better," Gard said when asked about changing the starting lineup.

Related: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard uses colorful quip to analyze the Badgers struggles

While the decision with Ball and Elmer needs more time to be sorted out, it became clear who should start opposite Nolan Winter.

Rapp continues to get better as he gets more games under his belt. His team-high 14 points give him double figures in scoring in four of the last five games. That scoring is boosted by his three-point shooting, as the junior has hit at least three three-pointers in four of the last five games. That comes from moving purposefully away from the ball, hunting his shots, and getting through screens better than he did a year ago, all things that move the offensive needle.

"Being able to step out and shoot the three with confidence, that opens up our offense a ton," Winter said. "Being able to see his success as of late, it's been huge. Aussie is a huge part of this team. It's good to see him knock down those shots, do what he does, and bring that energy to the Kohl Center."

Onutu showed he might be better suited to be a spark off the bench, filling the role Rapp did last year. He didn't check in until the 10:11 mark in the first half and played only 10 minutes total, but Onuetu had six points on 3-for-5 shooting, attacked the glass (four rebounds), and impacted defensively with two steals.

Most importantly, Onuetu wasn't whistled for a foul, and his only turnover came on his first offensive possession when he got quadruple-teamed in the post.

"Victory is still learning the value of every possession," Gard said. "Taking care of the ball matters. That's a non-negotiable. I thought he gave us good minutes. Everybody has to do their job."

A failure to be aggressive on the glass and play fundamental basketball saw Wisconsin remove Rapp from the starting lineup this time last season, a move that eventually paid off with Rapp's impact off the bench the final two months of the season. UW is crossing its fingers that the same thing happens with Onuetu.

Wisconsin separated by playing team basketball

A lot of things looked bad in The Bahamas, but the biggest warts were the defense looking confused, resulting in playing with a lack of hustle and energy, and the offense playing like a group of individuals instead of a team.

Wisconsin looked nothing like that team on a 19-2 run that built a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Every score on the drive was rooted in sound fundamental basketball and came from seven different players.

"As I told the team, this is what it's supposed to look like," Gard said. "I felt the standard was as well touched tonight as we've done it all year. I thought the energy was terrific. Guys played hard."

Zach Kinziger's corner three-pointer was set up by Elmer's cross-court baseline pass out of a double team in the post.

Garlock backed down an undersized opponent in a one-on-one matchup in the low post and finished through contact for a three-point play.

Elmer put the ball on the floor from the top of the key and fired through two defenders to finish a layup at the rim.

Owen Foxwell twice worked off a screen on the perimeter and attacked through the traffic. One drew a foul and a free throw at the rim, and another caused an uncontested layup.

Rapp attacked the glass and registered a second-chance point without putting the ball on the court, while Onuetu delivered on a screen and scored on a roll to the basket.



Lastly, and most importantly, Winter positioned himself perfectly and called for the ball to be thrown to him in the low post on consecutive possessions. The first resulted in him tipping his own offensive rebound for his first basket, and the second earned him a layup.

Wisconsin finished with 26 assists (eight by Foxwell, six by Garlock) on 31 baskets to only five turnovers.

"We did a really good job of making that extra pass tonight," Winter said. "It's good to see the team success. A lot of guys played great tonight, but that team success is obviously what we're looking for at the end of the day."

"Have a game young fella" pic.twitter.com/V58rTZSTNf — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 26, 2026

Kiwi Power

Wisconsin has started to develop some confident young New Zealand guards.

Ball earned his first start after his career-high performance against Murray State, the only bright spot of Friday's third-place game. While his injury erased a chance to build momentum, his absence opened the door for Hayden Jones.

Jones started against Central Michigan last December but was mostly quiet during Big Ten play. Ironically, his biggest performance was when he had six points and four rebounds in 15 minutes at Ohio State when Janicki broke his wrist.

With Janicki out again, Jones had a quiet five minutes in the first half and an assertive 12 minutes in the second half. He looked confident on the floor, something that hasn't always been there for him, and it reflected in his play: 5-for-7 from the floor, 2-for-3 from three, splitting his two free throws, and two rebounds.

"I finally saw in a game what I've seen in practice," Gard said. "Confidence is a great thing when you got it. He showed me something."

Jones hadn't played more than 6 minutes, 15 seconds in a game this season, and not more than 4:45 against a mid-major this season, so Wednesday was an important step.

Not to be overlooked, senior guard Trey Autry backed up his season-high 11 minutes against Murray State with another 11 against Northeastern. While he didn't score on Friday, Autry's eight points were part of Wisconsin's 49 points off the bench.