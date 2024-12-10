All Badgers

Wisconsin basketball still ranked in Top 25 despite pair of losses

The Wisconsin basketball team remained ranked this week despite suffering back-to-back defeats

Dana Becker

Wisconsin's Camren Hunter battles against Marquette last week.
Wisconsin's Camren Hunter battles against Marquette last week. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wisconsin basketball team remained ranked this week despite suffering back-to-back defeats

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team kept their Top 25 ranking despite suffering two losses last week.

The Badgers (8-2) fell nine spots in the AP Poll Top 25 to No. 20 and dropped 11 spots in the Coaches Poll Top 25 to No. 22. They were defeated by Michigan, who moved into the Top 15 in both polls, and Marquette, who is now fourth in the Coaches Poll and sixth in the AP Poll.

Tennessee is No. 1 in both with Auburn second and Iowa State third. 

Joining Wisconsin and Michigan from the Big Ten in the rankings are Purdue, Oregon, Michigan State and UCLA. Purdue and Oregon are 11th and 12th in both polls.

AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

(Dec. 9, 2024)

1. Tennessee (58)

2. Auburn (3)

3. Iowa State (1)

4. Duke

5. Kentucky

6. Marquette

7. Alabama

8. Gonzaga

9. Florida

10. Kansas

11. Purdue

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma

14. Michigan

15. Houston

16. Clemson

17. Texas A&M

18. Connecticut

19. Ole Miss

20. Wisconsin

21. Michigan State

22. Cincinnati

23. San Diego State

24. UCLA

25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: Baylor 150; Arizona State 143; Memphis 123; Missouri 119; Penn State 90; Arkansas 89; Drake 67; Utah State 57; St. John’s 43; Maryland 39; Dayton 38; Creighton 32; West Virginia 30; Indiana 30; North Carolina 24; Georgia 21; Saint Mary’s 20; Texas 8; Rhode Island 3; Loyola Chicago 1.

Dropped from rankings; Baylor 15; Memphis 16; Pittsburgh 18; Illinois 19; North Carolina 20.

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

(Dec. 9, 2024)

1. Tennessee (26)

2. Auburn (5)

3. Iowa State

4. Marquette

5. Kentucky

6. Duke

7. Florida

8. Alabama

9. Gonzaga

10. Kansas

11. Purdue

12. Oregon

13. Houston

14. Michigan

15. Ole Miss

16. Clemson

17. Oklahoma

18. Texas A&M

19. Michigan State

20. Connecticut

21. UCLA

22. Wisconsin

23. Cincinnati

24. San Diego State

25. Baylor

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 93; Illinois 72; St. John’s 51; Pittsburgh 50; Arizona State 45; Maryland 42; Memphis 39; Drake 35; Utah State 32; Penn State 30; Saint Mary’s 28; Missouri 21; Creighton 20; Georgia 18; West Virginia 11; Arkansas 10; UC Irvine 5; Texas 5; Dayton 4; Texas Tech 2; Loyola Chicago 2; North Carolina 2; LSU 1.

Dropped from rankings: Memphis 15; Illinois 17; Pittsburgh 19; North Carolina 22.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball