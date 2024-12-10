Wisconsin basketball still ranked in Top 25 despite pair of losses
The Wisconsin basketball team remained ranked this week despite suffering back-to-back defeats
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team kept their Top 25 ranking despite suffering two losses last week.
The Badgers (8-2) fell nine spots in the AP Poll Top 25 to No. 20 and dropped 11 spots in the Coaches Poll Top 25 to No. 22. They were defeated by Michigan, who moved into the Top 15 in both polls, and Marquette, who is now fourth in the Coaches Poll and sixth in the AP Poll.
Tennessee is No. 1 in both with Auburn second and Iowa State third.
Joining Wisconsin and Michigan from the Big Ten in the rankings are Purdue, Oregon, Michigan State and UCLA. Purdue and Oregon are 11th and 12th in both polls.
AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings
(Dec. 9, 2024)
1. Tennessee (58)
2. Auburn (3)
3. Iowa State (1)
4. Duke
5. Kentucky
6. Marquette
7. Alabama
8. Gonzaga
9. Florida
10. Kansas
11. Purdue
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma
14. Michigan
15. Houston
16. Clemson
17. Texas A&M
18. Connecticut
19. Ole Miss
20. Wisconsin
21. Michigan State
22. Cincinnati
23. San Diego State
24. UCLA
25. Mississippi State
Others receiving votes: Baylor 150; Arizona State 143; Memphis 123; Missouri 119; Penn State 90; Arkansas 89; Drake 67; Utah State 57; St. John’s 43; Maryland 39; Dayton 38; Creighton 32; West Virginia 30; Indiana 30; North Carolina 24; Georgia 21; Saint Mary’s 20; Texas 8; Rhode Island 3; Loyola Chicago 1.
Dropped from rankings; Baylor 15; Memphis 16; Pittsburgh 18; Illinois 19; North Carolina 20.
Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings
(Dec. 9, 2024)
1. Tennessee (26)
2. Auburn (5)
3. Iowa State
4. Marquette
5. Kentucky
6. Duke
7. Florida
8. Alabama
9. Gonzaga
10. Kansas
11. Purdue
12. Oregon
13. Houston
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. Clemson
17. Oklahoma
18. Texas A&M
19. Michigan State
20. Connecticut
21. UCLA
22. Wisconsin
23. Cincinnati
24. San Diego State
25. Baylor
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 93; Illinois 72; St. John’s 51; Pittsburgh 50; Arizona State 45; Maryland 42; Memphis 39; Drake 35; Utah State 32; Penn State 30; Saint Mary’s 28; Missouri 21; Creighton 20; Georgia 18; West Virginia 11; Arkansas 10; UC Irvine 5; Texas 5; Dayton 4; Texas Tech 2; Loyola Chicago 2; North Carolina 2; LSU 1.
Dropped from rankings: Memphis 15; Illinois 17; Pittsburgh 19; North Carolina 22.