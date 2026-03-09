Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard gives encouraging update on injured center Nolan Winter

MADISON, Wis. - Less than a week after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury, University of Wisconsin junior center Nolan Winter has made substantial progress and is scheduled to travel with the Badgers to the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago later this week.

"Everything is going well," head coach Greg Gard said Monday. "As far as these days play out, he's doing more every day. We'll see how this week plays out. He's trying to be ready for this week and definitely will be ready by the NCAA Tournament. We're not rushing him back or doing anything crazy. knowing he'll be ready to rock by the next week for sure."



Winter is still officially listed as day-to-day by Wisconsin after he landed awkwardly on his left ankle after a putback layup in Wednesday's 78-45 victory over Maryland. Writhing in pain, Winter was down on the court for several minutes before being taken to the locker room, unable to put any weight on the foot.



Gard said after the game that it appeared Winter avoided the worst with his injury. The center did not travel with Wisconsin to West Lafayette, Ind., for Saturday's 98-94 victory over No.15 Purdue, as UW chose to leave in Madison to have access to the team's recovery, rehab, and treatment options.

Winter was not made available to reporters on Monday and was not seen during the portion of practice open to the media.

Wisconsin will start the postseason just like it started the preseason, ranked just inside the AP Top 25 #Badgers https://t.co/JhDhdgUNOF — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 9, 2026

"Knowing that he couldn't play, to leave him back in Madison to be able to have access to do that," Gard said Saturday. "He had a full day. I don't think he even could watch the game, other than his phone, because he was booked."



Multiple players shouted out Winter following the victory, as UW set a school-record 18 three-pointers for a road game and averaged 1.516 points per possession.



Winter had started 68 consecutive games for the Badgers with 104 consecutive appearances before Sunday. He is nearing the end of his best collegiate season, averaging 13.3 points and a team-best 8.6 rebounds.



He ranks second in the Big Ten with 12 double-doubles this season, only the third Badger since 2000 to reach at least 10 double-doubles in a single season, and second in the conference with 14 double-digit rebounding games (trailing Washington's Hannes Steinbach in both categories).



In his absence Saturday, sophomore forward Austin Rapp and freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas combined for 33 points on 9-for-16 shooting (8-for-13 on threes), the most points for the duo in a game this season.

Wisconsin begins the postseason on Thursday as the No.5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will face the winner of Wednesday's game between No.12 Washington and No.13 USC at the United Center.