The University of Wisconsin doesn't have a lot of time to make corrections.

Caught flat-footed defensively and lackadaisical with ball security on offense, Wisconsin fell behind by 17 points before ultimately falling to Seton Hall, 74-69, in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau on Thursday.

Their shortcomings mean the Badgers have a quick turnaround with tonight's consolation game against Murray State at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

Fortunately, or unfortunately for Wisconsin, Murray State plays a similar defensive style with its pressure and ability to turn over its opponents.

"We're going to have to grow really quickly overnight and handle this in a much better fashion," head coach Greg Gard said.

Wisconsin hasn't gone winless in a November tournament since 2019 and has only done it twice since 2005 (2017).

Here is a look at both teams and a prediction for tonight's contest.

Wisconsin has little time to dwell on its first loss of the season, as the #Badgers face Murray State in the Baha Mar Championship third-place game tonight. Here's how to watch, listen, or stream the game, and things to know.https://t.co/QUI2JMo7Yv — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 20, 2026

Murray State (5-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley) vs. Wisconsin (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date/Time – Friday, November 20, 6 p.m.

Arena – Baha Mar Convention Center

TV/Stream – CBS Sports Network (Chris Sylvester, Kyle Macy, and Ana Bellinghausen)

Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Lane Grindle and Brian Butch)

Coaches - Greg Gard at Wisconsin (241-129 in his 12th season). Ryan Miller at Murray State (25-14 in his second season)

Series – First Meeting

Point Spread – Wisconsin -3.5

Wisconsin probable starters

1 Braeden Carrington (6-5 Fifth-Year Guard, 14.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.6 apg)

6 Victory Onuetu (6-11 Senior Guard, 4.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.2 apg)

15 Owen Foxwell (6-2 Fifth-Year Guard, 16.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.6 apg)

31 Nolan Winter (7-0 Senior Center, 8.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.2 apg)

55 Eian Elmer (6-6 Senior Guard, 10.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg)

Off the bench

4 Zach Kinzinger (6-4 Sophomore Guard, 3.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.8 apg)

5 Jack Janicki (6-5 Junior Guard, 3.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.2 apg)

22 Austin Rapp (6-10 Junior Forward, 10.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg)

Player to watch

Rapp delivered a game-high 18 points against Seton Hall, scoring 13 points (4-for-7) in the second half with three three-pointers, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Rapp scoring in double figures has been good news for the Badgers. UW was 14-2 in games when Rapp scored at least 10 entering The Bahamas.

Murray State probable starters

8 Talis Soulhac (6-3 Freshman Guard, 8.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.0 apg)

11 Brigham Rogers (6-9 Senior Forward, 8.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg)

14 Lachlan Crate (6-8 Redshirt Freshman Forward, 3.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.8 apg)

34 Brayden Shorter (6-5 Senior Guard, 15.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.3 apg)

77 Roman Doman (6-3 Fifth-Year Guard, 22.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.0 apg)

Off the bench

0 Kaden Magwood (6-2 Sophomore Guard, 8.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.4 apg)

7 Ben Shtolzberg (6-4 Fifth-Year Guard, 4.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg)

Player to watch

Domon is shooting 83 percent on the foul line and led the country in total free throws entering Thursday (50). He went 7-for-11 against NC State and has gone to the line at least 10 times in five games this season, including going 18-for-22 against Hofstra.

𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐩 ⛱️



🆚 Wisconsin

🌴 @BahaMarHoops Championship

⏰ 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT

📍 Nassau, The Bahamas

📺 @CBSSportsNet

📻 Froggy 103.7 FM / Varsity App#GoRacers🏇 pic.twitter.com/sDZoKiFV6U — Murray State Men's Basketball (@RacersHoops) November 20, 2026

Wisconsin notes

The Badgers shot 29.6 percent in the first half (8-for-27) and 59.3 percent in the second half (16-for-27) in Thursday's loss.

Wisconsin is averaging 79 points per game and shooting 45.1 percent overall through five games, while holding teams to 65.8 points and 37.6 percent shooting.

Opponents are averaging 7.0 steals a game against Wisconsin through five games.



Wisconsin is 8-3 (.727) in games played in The Bahamas.

Murray State notes

The Racers have forced 15 or more turnovers in five of six games, including forcing 30 turnovers against Hofstra and 26 against Tennessee State. Last season, the Racers forced 15 or more turnovers just five times total.

Entering Thursday, Shorter was first nationally in three pointers per game (5.20), while his 26 total three pointers made were also No. 1 in the country.

Murray State has got to the line 20 or more times in each game to date, including three games with 30-plus attempts, including 40 free-throw attempts against Hofstra.

Murray State’s most recent win over a Power Conference opponent was November 17, 2022, an 88-79 win over Texas A&M in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Prediction

Gard expected Wisconsin would struggle at times against Seton Hall because the Pirates brought a level of pressure Wisconsin hadn’t faced through four games and couldn't replicate in practices. That made Thursday’s game telling for who was and wasn’t on the court.

"Some guys responded better in the second half," Gard said, "and some guys I am still waiting for them to respond."

It's not Gard's style to publicly call out individual players, but the Badgers need more from Elmer and Onuetu. Both playing high-major basketball for the first time, Elmer had no shots in four second-half minutes, and Onuetu didn't play the final 16:07 after committing an offensive foul. How they respond tonight will be key.

The toughness factor is also still being cultivated, evidenced by the amount of offensive rebounds Wisconsin has allowed. The Badgers have given up double-digit offensive boards in the last three games. That total includes seven in the first half Thursday and two critical ones in the final minute, which led to four second-chance points in a two-point game.

"The mindset that we need to play with, I call it playing with your hair on fire," Gard said. "We had it in the second half and lacked it in the first half."

The Racers don't look like they'll be pushovers. Picked to win the Missouri Valley, Murray State forces turnovers, shares the ball (double-digit assists in every game), and gets to the foul line. They have shooters, too, and the Badgers let Seton Hall's shooters get too comfortable in the first half. A 40-minute defensive intensity will be demanded after the slow start Thursday.

After the poor first half Thursday, it'd be disappointing to see Wisconsin come out slow and disorganized for a second straight game. It's why I believe the Badgers will rebound tonight.

Prediction: Wisconsin by 7

Worgull's Prediction: 4-1 (2-3 ATS)