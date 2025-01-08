Wisconsin drops fourth straight, falling at Washington, 79-58
The road for the Wisconsin women will not get any easier over the coming week, as they return home following a fourth straight loss Tuesday night.
After jumping out to a 17-11 lead on Washington, the Badgers were outscored in the second, 20-8, as they fell, 79-58.
Serah Williams bounced back from a tough game at Oregon, scoring 20 points to lead Wisconsin (10-6, 1-4). She has now been the leading scorer for the team in six of the last seven games.
Halle Douglass added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench, hitting 4 of 6 shots. Ronnie Porter and Natalie Leuzinger each scored eight.
Four starters reached double figures for the Huskies (12-4, 3-1), led by 23 from Elle Ladine. Dalayah Daniels scored 17 with 11 rebounds and Sayvia Sellers scored 16 with nine assists and six rebounds.
The Huskies have won five straight since back-to-back losses to No. 1 UCLA and Utah in December.
Wisconsin heads back to Madison for upcoming games on Saturday vs. No. 8 Maryland and next Thursday vs. ninth-ranked Ohio State.