Top-100 Target Cameron Wagner Sets Official Visit to Wisconsin

Cameron Wagner, a highly coveted four-star offensive tackle from St. Joseph-Ogden (IL), has officially narrowed his recruitment down to four schools. According to his announcement on X, the Wisconsin Badgers have made the cut alongside Notre Dame, Oregon, and Illinois.

Earning a spot in the final four against national heavyweights and the hometown Illini is a major statement for offensive line coach Eric Mateos and head coach Luke Fickell.

The Monster Official Visit Weekend

The Badgers aren't just a finalist on paper; they’ve secured the first crack at Wagner on the official visit trail. Wagner has locked in his trip to Madison for the weekend of May 29, according to 247Sports.

The Badgers have been using the first weekend of official visits to host all of their top targets. It's a strategy that has paid off nicely in the past, giving them a chance to seal the deal before other schools can throw the kitchen sink at them.

Just as it has in the past, this first weekend of visits is shaping up to be a monumental opportunity for the program, as the staff is set to host a collection of their highest-priority targets simultaneously. The biggest names in the Badgers' 2027 recruiting class will be on hand to help recruit Wagner, including 4-star commits Cole Reiter (OL), Korz Loken (TE), and Kingston Allen (RB).

By bringing Wagner in during this window, Mateos and Fickell can showcase the "Badger family" culture at its peak, surrounded by current commits and fellow blue-chip prospects.

Recruiting Profile: Cameron Wagner

Class: 2027

2027 Position: Offensive Tackle

Offensive Tackle High School: St. Joseph-Ogden (Saint Joseph, IL)

St. Joseph-Ogden (Saint Joseph, IL) Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 lbs

6-6, 300 lbs 247Sports Ranking: 4-star, No. 32 OT nationally, No. 10 player in Illinois

4-star, No. 32 OT nationally, No. 10 player in Illinois On3 Ranking: 4-star, Top-100 overall prospect

The Verdict: How He Fits the 2027 Class

Wisconsin’s 2027 class is already off to a blistering start, currently hovering near the top 10 nationally thanks to a dominant run on in-state talent. However, Wagner represents a major opportunity to land a premiere out-of-state piece.

Currently, the 2027 haul is loaded with "homegrown" stars, and adding a 4-star tackle from Illinois would signal that the Badgers are ready to reclaim their status as the destination for the Midwest's best linemen, regardless of state lines. Winning this battle against Joe Rudolph (Notre Dame) and Dan Lanning (Oregon) would be a massive feather in the cap for Eric Mateos early in his tenure.