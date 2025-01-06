Wisconsin gains ground toward returning to the men’s college basketball rankings
Ahead of a Big Ten Conference showdown with Rutgers, the Wisconsin men found out they are gaining some traction towards a return to the college basketball rankings.
The Badgers received 31 votes in the latest AP Poll Top 25 and are 30th overall while they picked up three votes in the Coaches Poll.
A number of conference teams are ranked, led by Illinois in the AP Poll and Michigan State in the Coaches Poll. The Fighting Illini are 13th and the Spartans are 14th, respectively.
Other ranked Big Ten teams include Oregon, Purdue, UCLA and Michigan.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for Week 10:
Men’s College Basketball AP Poll Top 25
(Jan. 6, 2025)
1. Tennessee (45)
2. Auburn (15)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Kentucky
7. Marquette
8. Florida
9. Connecticut
10. Texas A&M
11. Kansas
12. Houston
13. Illinois
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Michigan State
17. Oklahoma
18. Gonzaga
19. Memphis
20. Purdue
21. West Virginia
22. UCLA
23. Ole Miss
24. Michigan
25. Utah State
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 91, Nebraska 62, Arkansas 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego State 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Texas Tech 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Indiana 6, Georgia 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Xavier 1, Dayton 1, Vanderbilt 1, Georgetown 1
Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 16, Arkansas 23, Baylor 25
Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25
(Jan. 6, 2025)
1. Tennessee (21)
2. Auburn (10)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Marquette
7. Kentucky
8. Florida
9. Texas A&M
10. Connecticut
11. Houston
12. Kansas
13. Mississippi State
14. Michigan State
15. Illinois
16. Oklahoma
17. Oregon
18. Gonzaga
19. Purdue
20. Memphis
21. UCLA
22. Ole Miss
23. West Virginia
24. Michigan
25. Utah State
Others receiving votes: Baylor 49, Cincinnati 38, Pittsburgh 32, San Diego State 25, St. John's 24, Clemson 10, Maryland 9, Georgia 5, Nebraska 4, Arizona 4, Wisconsin 3, Vanderbilt 3, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 1, UC San Diego 1, Arkansas 1
Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 17, Baylor 21, Maryland 24