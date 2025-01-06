All Badgers

Wisconsin gains ground toward returning to the men’s college basketball rankings

The Wisconsin men are 30th overall in AP Poll and receiving votes in Coaches Poll

Dana Becker

The Wisconsin men could make another move towards being ranked with a win over Rutgers Monday night.
The Wisconsin men could make another move towards being ranked with a win over Rutgers Monday night. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Ahead of a Big Ten Conference showdown with Rutgers, the Wisconsin men found out they are gaining some traction towards a return to the college basketball rankings.

The Badgers received 31 votes in the latest AP Poll Top 25 and are 30th overall while they picked up three votes in the Coaches Poll. 

A number of conference teams are ranked, led by Illinois in the AP Poll and Michigan State in the Coaches Poll. The Fighting Illini are 13th and the Spartans are 14th, respectively.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include Oregon, Purdue, UCLA and Michigan. 

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for Week 10:

Men’s College Basketball AP Poll Top 25

(Jan. 6, 2025)

1. Tennessee (45)

2. Auburn (15)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Marquette

8. Florida

9. Connecticut

10. Texas A&M

11. Kansas

12. Houston

13. Illinois

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Michigan State

17. Oklahoma

18. Gonzaga

19. Memphis

20. Purdue

21. West Virginia

22. UCLA

23. Ole Miss

24. Michigan

25. Utah State

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 91, Nebraska 62, Arkansas 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego State 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Texas Tech 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Indiana 6, Georgia 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Xavier 1, Dayton 1, Vanderbilt 1, Georgetown 1

Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 16, Arkansas 23, Baylor 25

Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25

(Jan. 6, 2025)

1. Tennessee (21)

2. Auburn (10)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Marquette

7. Kentucky

8. Florida

9. Texas A&M

10. Connecticut

11. Houston

12. Kansas

13. Mississippi State

14. Michigan State

15. Illinois

16. Oklahoma

17. Oregon

18. Gonzaga

19. Purdue

20. Memphis

21. UCLA

22. Ole Miss

23. West Virginia

24. Michigan

25. Utah State

Others receiving votes: Baylor 49, Cincinnati 38, Pittsburgh 32, San Diego State 25, St. John's 24, Clemson 10, Maryland 9, Georgia 5, Nebraska 4, Arizona 4, Wisconsin 3, Vanderbilt 3, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 1, UC San Diego 1, Arkansas 1

Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 17, Baylor 21, Maryland 24

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball