Gameday Guide: Wisconsin versus Colgate preview, news, betting odds, and viewing information

It's GAMEDAY!

After an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team has had over a week to rest up and prepare for their first-round matchup against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament. Similarly, we at All Badgers have had a full week's worth of content covering the big game that has been combined in one location below.

Game details and television information

No. 3 seed Wisconsin (24-7 overall) vs. No. 14 seed Colgate (23-11 overall)

Tip-time is set for 8:50 p.m. CST from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The game will be aired on TBS, but can also be streamed on the March Madness Live app.

Matt Lepay will have the call on 1310 WIBA

Live stats

Player news

Lorne Bowman is once again expected to miss the game with what Wisconsin is calling a non-COVID illness.

Johnny Davis has been a full participant in practice all week long and is expected to be at 100% at game time. Here is what head coach Greg Gard had to say about the health of his star player during the March Madness media conference...

Yeah. It's been right in normal with everybody else. I've mixed practice through the week in terms of contact, no contact, drill only, just knowing that we want to be fresh and healthy for everybody, and, obviously, he's at the top of the list. He's gone through everything that everybody else has through the week.

Betting info

Wisconsin is an 8-point favorite in the game.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Trends + quotes

The Badgers have lost their last two games, their only multi-game losing streak of the season. Here is what Tyler Wahl had to say about the losses during the March Madness media conference...

"Yeah. Obviously, it wasn't the result we wanted, but I think we can look at it where we took it as kind of a slap in the face, and now I think we're ready to go for this NCAA Tournament."

The Raiders are one of the top three-point shooting teams in the entire country and are currently riding a 15-game winning streak. Here is what Johnny Davis had to say about Colgate...

"They're very fundamentally sound on both ends of the floor, but I think we should be able to use our length and athleticism to make it tough for them to get those three-point shots off."

Articles to get you ready

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter