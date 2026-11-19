The University of Wisconsin is looking to regain its November dominance.

Finishing second in last year’s Rady Children’s Invitational, the Badgers are looking for a third holiday tournament title in four years when they face Seton Hall in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

Winners 10 of its last 12 November holiday tournament games, Wisconsin is coming off an 89-81 win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday and is 4-0 for the third straight season.

Like many schools across the country, Seton Hall has rebuilt its team through the transfer portal. Despite 13 new players on the roster, the Pirates have already embraced their head coach’s demand for physical defensive play.

Here is a look at both teams and a prediction for tonight's contest.

Seton Hall (3-1, 0-0 Big East) vs. Wisconsin (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date/Time – Thursday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

Arena – Baha Mar Convention Center

TV/Stream – CBS Sports Network (Chris Sylvester, Kyle Macy, and Ana Bellinghausen)

Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Lane Grindle and Brian Butch)

Coaches - Greg Gard at Wisconsin (241-128 in his 12th season). Shaheen Holloway at Seton Hall (73-66 in his fifth season, 137-120 in nine seasons overall)

Series – First Meeting

Last Meeting - Wisconsin won, 86-72, on March 20, 2015, in Omaha, Neb.

Point Spread – Wisconsin -5.5

Wisconsin plays its first game away from home tomorrow against Seton Hall in the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. Here's how to watch, listen, or stream the game, and what you need to know. #Badgers https://t.co/qZ5LFMReH9 — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 19, 2026

Wisconsin probable starters

1 Braeden Carrington (6-5 Fifth-Year Guard, 14.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.0 apg)

6 Victory Onuetu (6-11 Senior Guard, 4.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.3 apg)

15 Owen Foxwell (6-2 Fifth-Year Guard, 19.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 5.5 apg)

31 Nolan Winter (7-0 Senior Center, 8.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.0 apg)

55 Eian Elmer (6-6 Senior Guard, 12.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Off the bench

4 Zach Kinzinger (6-4 Sophomore Guard, 3.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.8 apg)

5 Jack Janicki (6-5 Junior Guard, 3.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.3 apg)

22 Austin Rapp (6-10 Junior Forward, 8.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg)

Player to watch

Foxwell earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors on Monday after scoring a career-high 33 points against Coastal Carolina on Sunday. His points are the most a Big Ten Player has scored in a game this year.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said Braeden Carrington is "in a good place" following the guard's scary collision on Sunday nighthttps://t.co/mwzoX2hxgr — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 18, 2026

Seton Hall probable starters

4 Simeon Wilcher (6-4 Senior Guard, 5.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg)

17 Mihailo Petrovic (6-2 Junior Guard, 5.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.0 apg)

21 Elijah Fisher (6-6 Fifth-Year Forward, 9.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg

22 Devin Williams (6-10 Junior Forward, 8.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)

23 Roddie Anderson III (6-3 Fifth-Year Guard, 13.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Off the bench

7 Darien Moore (6-2 Freshman Guard, 7.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.0 apg)

9 Terry Copeland (6-9 Junior Forward, 10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.0 apg)

26 Ilay Dolinski (6-9 Freshman Forward, 7.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.0 apg)

Player to watch

Anderson is the first Pirate to score 15+ points in his first three games with the program since 2013-14.

Pirates of the Caribbean 🏴‍☠️



🆚 Wisconsin

📍 Nassau, Bahamas

⏰ 8:30 PM

💻 @CBSSportsNet

📻 @SHUAthletics Mobile App | Varsity Network App#DDD pic.twitter.com/NQhy2fSgNQ — Seton Hall Men's Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) November 19, 2026

Tournament notes

Wisconsin has competed in a non-conference November event 18 of the last 20 years.

This week marks UW's fourth trip to The Bahamas. UW won the 2014 Battle 4 Atlantis, took second at the 2018 tournament, and finished third at the 2022 edition. The Badgers are 7-2 all time in The Bahamas.

Since 2005, UW's combined record in November tourney games is 33-14 (.702).

Wisconsin notes

UW is now 86-26 (.768) in regular-season, nonconference games under Gard. His teams have gone 66-5 (.930) in regular-season nonconference games at the Kohl Center, including a perfect 57-0 against non-major.

UW had six turnovers against Coastal Carolina. It was the 207th time Wisconsin tallied single-digit turnovers under Gard, going 143-64 (.691) in such games. Only Virginia (215) has more games with 9 or fewer TOs in that span.

The Badgers are 37-9 (.804) over the last three seasons when making at least 10 triples in a game, winning each of their last 13 home games with double-digit treys.

Carrington has 13 games with 15+ points, with seven of those contests coming during the 2026 calendar year.

Seton Hall notes

The Pirates were picked to finish ninth in the 11-team Big East. In the 46 previous preseason polls, Seton Hall has finished higher than its predicted finish 23 times.

Seton Hall has won each of its last two Feast Week MTE openers (W, vs. NC State at 2025 Maui Invitational; W, vs. VCU at 2024 Charleston Classic). The Pirates have won 17 MTE's all-time, the last of which was the Wooden Legacy in 2018.

Seton Hall has 13 new players on its roster, 10 coming from the transfer portal.

In his first eight seasons as a head coach, Hollway's teams have ranked in the top-50 nationally in scoring defense five times and in the top-20 on three occasions.

Prediction

Through four mostly non-descript games, Wisconsin has proven it can defend, score a little bit, and take care of the ball. We'll find out tonight how tough they are.

Seton Hall has three seniors and two juniors in its projected starting lineup, as well as pop off the bench. The Pirates haven't scored at a high volume, but they defend at a high level. That fact was driven home when Seton Hall held Alabama's high-powered offense to season-lows in points (82, was averaging 102.0), 3-pointers made (7, was averaging 16.3) and 3-point attempts (21, was averaging 42.3) in Tuscaloosa.

Even more impressive, Seton Hall didn't have Copeland Jr. available due to illness and, reportedly, four other players battled through illness. They still cut a 17-point deficit down to three in the final minutes.

"We're going to see a team that physically and athletically is going to challenge us in every area," Gard said. "The pressure they can put on full court, the chaos they can cause with their defensive pressure, it's going to be a level of physicality and pressure we haven't seen. It's hard to simulate some of that stuff in practice."

While Wisconsin hasn't faced this level of physicality, the Badgers have faced their fair share of adversity. UW didn't play particularly well in its first two games but found ways to win, and the Badgers were down double digits on Sunday. There's a big difference between mid-major opponents and Seton Hall, but experience matters.

This game can easily swing either way, especially since Seton Hall should be fully recovered from the flu/illness that hampered them at Alabama, but I'll lean toward the Badgers because Foxwell and Winter appear to be trending in the right direction. UW just needs to make its free throws and have Carrington to make it happen.

Prediction: Wisconsin by 6

Worgull's Prediction: 4-0 (2-2 ATS)