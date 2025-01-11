Wisconsin men make it five in a row with 50-point second half
Three players reached double figures as the Wisconsin men won for the fifth consecutive time Friday night, topping Minnesota, 80-59.
The Badgers (13-3, 3-2) scored 50 points in the second half after taking a 30-29 lead at the break.
Steven Crowl had 18 points, John Tonje added 16 and Kamari McGee finished with 15. McGee also had three steals to go along with his three made 3-pointers.
The Gophers (8-8, 0-5) took a one-point advantage moments into the second half, but a Nolan Winter triple kick-started a 13-2 run for Wisconsin that ultimately led to a 10-point lead after made 3-pointers by both John Blackwell and Crowl.
Along with making 8 of 15 from deep over the final 20 minutes, the Badgers shot 58 percent after the break. They have now won eight straight vs. Minnesota and are 17-2 in the last 19 meetings between the two teams.
This marks the first time that the Gophers are 0-5 to begin Big Ten Conference play since starting the 2015-16 season off 0-13.
Tonje and Winter both had six rebounds with Crowl adding five boards. Blackwell had four rebounds, two steals and two assists while Markus Iver scored six on two made 3-pointers off the bench.
Wisconsin looks to remain perfect in 2025 when they host Ohio State on Tuesday night.