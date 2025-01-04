Wisconsin sinks Iowa with 3-point barrage, 116-85
The Wisconsin men got their 2025 off on the right foot on Friday night, sinking 21 three-pointers in an easy 116-85 win over Big Ten Conference rival Iowa.
John Blackwell sank six triples and scored 32 while Nolan Winter added 18 for the Badgers (11-3, 1-2). Steven Crowl, John Tonje and Kamari McGee each had 12, as McGee knocked down four triples off the bench.
Wisconsin raced out to a 54-43 lead at the break before outscoring the Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2) over the final 20 minutes, 62-42.
Iowa’s Drew Thelwell had 25 points with Josh Dix adding 16.
The Badgers trailed by as many as six in the first half before going on an extended 32-15 run to take the lead for good. That momentum carried right over into the second half, as the advantage would grow to as many as 34.
Thanks to the hot shooting throughout the lineup, Wisconsin was able to overcome 13 turnovers. They also held a 37-21 advantage on the glass and were once again sharp at the charity stripe, knocking down 15 of 17 free throw attempts.
It was a record-setting night inside the Kohl Center for the Badgers, as the broke the single-game school-record for most made triples and also broke the mark for most points inside the arena.
Wisconsin will look to carry the momentum of three straight wins over into next week when they travel to Rutgers on Monday night.