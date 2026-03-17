Wisconsin vs. High Point Breakdown: 3 Ways the Badgers Can Beat the Panthers

The No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-10) will head West for the opening round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, facing the High Point Panthers, a high-scoring opponent very similar to themselves.

The Panthers (30-4) rank third in the country in scoring, putting up a whopping 90.0 points per game, and enter the tournament on a 14-game winning streak. Only Alabama (91.7) and Miami (OH) (90.7) have a higher scoring average. If the Panthers can dictate the tempo and cause chaos defensively, this could be another classic 5-12 upset in the opening round.

Here are three ways the Badgers can avoid the upset and advance to the Round of 32.

1. Limit Turnovers: Neutralize the Defensive Chaos

Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) passes the ball during the second half of their semifinal game in the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 14, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Michigan beat Wisconsin 68-65. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

High Point has one of the most aggressive perimeter defenses in the country, ranking No. 1 nationally in steals per game (10.9). They look for opportunities to pick the ball off at the top of the key and mid-court and turn them into fast break points the other way.

Wisconsin's backcourt duo of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell must play disciplined. The Badgers are already ranked in the top 60 of turnover rates, but we've seen games where it can get away from them a bit. If the Badgers can limit turnovers, then they can take away one of High Point's best scoring weapons: the fast break.

2. Exploit the Height Advantage

Jan 22, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) defends Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) during the first half at Rec Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

High Point relies on a smaller rotation where the primary scoring comes from Terry Anderson (6'6") and Rob Martin (5'10"). Of their rotation players, averaging significant minutes, Owen Aquino, at 6'8", is the tallest player that gets regular minutes, leaving them severely undersized in the paint.



With the return of Nolan Winter (7'0") alongside Will Garlock (7'0"), Austin Rapp (6'10"), and Aleksas Bieliauskas (6'10"), the Badgers have four rotation players who tower over the Panthers' tallest starter. While you don't want to get away from your play style and what has been working, the Badgers could look to take advantage of the size disparity in the post.

Nick Boyd and John Blackwell could also do some damage getting to the hoop without much of a defensive presence in the post to contend with.

3. Take Advantage of the High Point Defense

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots the ball during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

High Point's offensive firepower gets the headlines for scoring 90.0 PPG, but its defense has been a major liability, and one that hasn't even been tested by a Power 5 team. The Panthers rank just 161st in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. They allow opponents to shoot a high volume of threes, which is arguably Wisconsin's largest strength on offense.

While there has been a lot of chatter about Wisconsin being a popular upset pick, this could be a perfect matchup for the dynamic duo of Blackwell and Boyd. High Point's high-variance style could keep them in the game for a while, but Wisconsin's superior offensive efficiency (ranked 30th in the country) should allow the Badgers to pull away.

If Wisconsin can hit their threes consistently, as we've seen them do in the past, it's going to be hard for High Point to keep up with them regardless. Austin Rapp and Braeden Carrington could also have a big day in Portland.