Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson making a strong first impression with the Dallas Cowboys

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is taking part in his first mini-camp with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Matt Lombardo, an NFL reporter, Ferguson "was a standout at rookie mini-camp this weekend," and sources around the Cowboys organization think he "has a chance to be special."

Lombardo would go on to say that Ferguson "turned heads with his physicality" and that his source noted that Ferguson has "really solid body control in the passing game."

It appears as though Ferguson is already showing flashes of why he was such a key performer for the Wisconsin Badgers.

A four-year starter for Wisconsin, Ferguson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches as a senior, and he finished his career with the Badgers recording 145 receptions for 1,618 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

In addition to a stellar career in Madison, Ferguson made waves at the Reese's Senior Bowl with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in the annual contest.

The 6-foot-5 tight end ran a 4.71 forty-yard dash at Wisconsin's Pro Day and participated in the NFL Draft Combine back in early March.

Dallas recently placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz for the 2022 season, so Ferguson is not expected to compete for the starting spot with the Cowboys next year. However, Schultz's $10.9 million dollar contract is only a one-year commitment, opening the door for Ferguson down the road.

Regardless, the Cowboys utilize multiple tight-ends frequently, and Ferguson's ability to block and be a receiving threat should give him a strong chance to see the field as a rookie.

