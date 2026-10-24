3 Key Badgers Clear Final Injury Report Ahead of Clash With No. 16 USC

Wisconsin is going to need all of the help it can get Saturday night in Camp Randall Stadium against the No. 16 USC Trojans.

The Badgers' final injury report ahead of the primetime showdown certainly helps them out ahead of what's just about as close to a must-win game as you can get.

According to Wisconsin's final injury report, starting center Austin Kawecki, tailback Darrion Dupree and starting cornerback Javan Robinson are all good to go ahead of the enormous Week 8 clash with USC.

The Trojans roll into Madison with a stacked team. Their offense, in particular, is loaded with young , dynamic skill position talent and their quarterback is none other than the decorated Jayden Maiava, whose 2,045 passing yards were second in the country ahead of Week 8. Thus, Wisconsin needs its secondary to have its best game yet this season. The return of Robinson is monumental; he's been lockdown in the Badgers' back end this fall.

USC's defensive line, meanwhile, has been a problem as well. The Trojans' run defense ranks a very respectable No. 33 nationally allowing 111.0 yards per game, and there's a handful of playmakers up front the Badgers must account for, namely true freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, who's racked up 27 tackles, two sacks, 16 pressures and one pass-breakup. Thus, the return of Kawecki is a big deal as well.

It'll be interesting to see if Kawecki can play center after suffering a broken hand just three weeks prior in the Michigan State game, or if Wisconsin elects to play him at guard and keep Stylz Blackmon, who started at center last week in Pasadena, where he was.

USC injury update

Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest injury news for the Trojans is that their star freshman tight end, former five-star recruit Mark Bowman, is a game-time call. If he's unavailable, that could be a big handicap for the Trojans' offense. Though he's missed the last two games and USC has been just fine, he has at least three catches in each game he's played this season.

The Trojans have already ruled out receivers Terrell Anderson and Corey Simms. both of which are expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season.