3 keys for a Wisconsin victory against Rutgers
Wisconsin travels to Piscataway, New Jersey for their second road game of the season this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. After last week's blowout win against Purdue it will be a chance to start a new winning streak. How can they leave with a victory? Let's dive into three keys to the game.
1. Slow down Kyle Monangai
Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai will be the best player on the field on Saturday. Through five games he is averaging 133.4 rushing yards, which is the fourth-best mark in the country. Over the last two seasons when he records 20 or more carries the Scarlet Knights are 7-2.
It's easier said than done to slow down one of the best running backs in college football, but Wisconsin is going to need to do everything it can to make Rutgers beat them with someone else. The Badgers' have allowed 136.8 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 65th in the country, and they are going to need to do better than that on Saturday.
2. Get pressure on Athan Kaliakmanis
After transferring to Rutgers this offseason from Minnesota, Kaliakmanis is a quarterback that the Badgers have faced in each of the last two seasons. He has completed 61.4% of his passes for 243 yards per game with three passing touchdowns and one interception in his two starts against the Badgers.
Last season with the Gophers he had a 38.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) passing grade when under pressure. It has improved to 57.8 this season, but all three of his interceptions have come when pressured. If Wisconsin's front seven comes to play, Kaliakmanis could have a long day.
3. Establish the run
Saturday's dominant win against the Boilermakers proved that Wisconsin is at its best when they're running the football. Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker had a Badgers season-high 94 rushing yards and Wisconsin, as a team, had a season-high 228 yards on the ground.
Rutgers is allowing 157.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 84th in the country. It's a clear weakness of their team. Dilin Jones, Cade Yacamelli and Darrion Dupree all had at least five carries spelling Walker last week. If the Badgers are able to have similar success this week, it could lead to a much-needed victory on the road.