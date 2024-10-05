Tawee Walker has career-best performance without Chez Mellusi in Badgers' backfield
Wisconsin got some unexpected news on Thursday, when longtime running back Chez Mellusi announced that he was stepping away from the program due to a health-related reason. In the first game without their veteran, Tawee Walker filled the RB1 role during the Badgers' 52-6 blowout win over Purdue.
Walker had the first three-touchdown game of his entire college career. He finished with 19 carries for 94 yards, which was the third-most in his career, as Wisconsin's running game found its rhythm with 41 carries for 228 yards on the day.
Wisconsin had four different backs with more than five carries. True freshman Dilin Jones had the most efficient day with seven carries for 65 yards. Cade Yacamelli had five carries for 39 yards, and Darrion Dupree had seven carries for 34 yards.
Walker transferred to Wisconsin this offseason from Oklahoma. Last year he had two games with more than 20 carries, but he was expected to be a complimentary piece alongside Mellusi this season.
With Mellusi expected to be away from the program for an undetermined amount of time, it looks like Walker will be the No. 1 option. Earlier in the week, head coach Luke Fickell said they were going to, "focus on who's going to be the one" running back they can lean on. It looks like Walker is their man.
This season will be Walker's final year of college eligibility, but Wisconsin has plenty of young talent. While he might receive the bulk of the carries, the freshman duo of Jones and Dupree paired with Yacamelli, who is a sophomore, suggest a bright future at the position.
Purdue entered Saturday's contest, allowing 242 rushing yards per game, which was the fourth-worst mark in the country. It's important to take the result with a grain of salt, but it was the Badgers' most productive offensive game of the season.