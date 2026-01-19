The Wisconsin Badgers found some defensive building blocks during the 2025 season, one of few positive to come from the letdown campaign.

Those building blocks are headlined by freshmen linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano, who will return to anchor the 2026 defense. But almost all of the players around them have either graduated or entered the portal.

Wisconsin made up for the departures with a 31-player transfer portal class, but the defense will see plenty of competition for starting jobs.

Interior Defensive Line (13)

Starters: Junior Poyser (R-Jr), Hammond Russell (Gr.)

Backups: Charles Perkins (R-Sr), Jake Anderson (R-Sr)

The rest: DeNigel Cooper (R-So), Dillan Johnson (R-Jr), Xavier Ukponu (R-Fr), Nolan Vils (R-Sr), Torin Pettaway (R-Fr), Arthur Scott (Fr.), DJ Bah (Fr.), Will McDonald (R-Sr), Hunter Metzger (Jr)

Something to watch: The Badgers had a deep rotation at DT last season, and they're shaping up to use several bodies again in 2026. The back end of that rotation is uncertain at this point. Cooper, Johnson, Ukponu and Vils could all compete for snaps, should Wisconsin utlize five-to-six defensive tackles.

Edge Rusher (11)

Starters: Sebastian Cheeks (R-Sr), Tyreese Fearbry (R-Sr)

Backups: Nick Clayton (So), Justus Boone (Gr.)

The rest: Jayden Loftin (R-Fr), Micheal Garner (Sr), Liam Danitz (Sr), Jaylen Williams (R-Fr), Samuel Lateju (R-Fr), Yahya Gaad (Fr), Evan Van Dyn Hoven (R-Jr)

Something to watch: Outside of Sebastian Cheeks, no one is guaranteed to earn snaps. Fearbry saw the most action of any other returner, but he isn't a lock to start by any means. Can Clayton make a jump? Will Danitz or Boone surprise? The Badgers have plenty of intriguing talents here, and somebody is sure to elevate.

Inside Linebacker (9)

Starters: Mason Posa (So), Cooper Catalano (So)

Backups: Thomas Heiberger (R-So), Jon Jon Kamara (R-So)

The rest: Taylor Schaefer (R-Jr), Landon Gauthier (R-So), Ben Wenzel (Fr), Drew Braam (R-So), Treve Stoffel (Fr)

Something to watch: Posa and Catalano were outstanding as true freshmen. The talent was undeniable, but will they be able to avoid a sophomore slump? The duo anchored Wisconsin's defense down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, and they'll likely need to do the same in 2026.

Cornerback (9)

Starters: Javan Robinson (R-Sr), Bryce West (R-So), Eric Fletcher (R-So)

Bench: Cairo Skanes (So.), Cai Bates (R-So), Jaimier Scott (R-Fr)

The rest: Jahmare Washington (R-Fr), Carsen Eloms (Fr), Donavan Dunmore (Fr.)

Something to watch: The Badgers added a trio of talented redshirt sophomores through the portal. West is the top option to start in the slot, and Fletcher played quite a bit at Oklahoma State last season. Cai Bates also has plenty of talent. That leaves returning sophomore Cairo Skanes as a bit of an X factor. He was Wisconsin's No. 4 CB last season and saw significant run.

Safety (9)

Starters: Matt Jung (Sr), Marvin Burks (Sr)

Bench: Carson Van Dinter (R-So), Grant Dean (So.)

The rest: Raphael Dunn (R-So), Matthew Traynor (R-Jr), Luke Emmerich (R-FR), Kah'ni Watts (Fr), Will Mikonwicz (Fr)

Something to watch: Matthew Traynor sustained a torn ACL in Week 8 of the 2025 season. That cuts into Wisconsin's safety depth considerably. Van Dinter is probably the most trustworthy of the young safeties, having played over 160 defensive snaps last season. Beyond that, they're banking on one of Dean, Dunn or Emmerich taking a step forward until Traynor is cleared.

