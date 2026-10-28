3 Storylines I'm Monitoring Closely in the 100th Meeting Between No. 25 Wisconsin and Iowa

Every year, Wisconsin and Iowa meet in the battle for the Heartland Trophy. For the last few seasons, the product on the field has been anything but the great rivalry fans expect. This year feels different, but the Badgers will need to prove that.

Here are three storylines that stand out to me ahead of the 100th all-time meeting between the programs.

Luke Fickell yet to beat Iowa

Not to simply state the obvious, but the fact that Fickell is yet to best the Hawkeyes is without a doubt the top headline entering this weekend in my eyes. I view the Iowa game each year as arguably the best litmus test for the program’s standing, and he’s yet to prove he can win this one.

Not only has he lost, it’s been ugly. Outside of the 2023 matchup when Tanner Mordecai was injured mid-game and the Badgers lost at the hands of punter Tory Taylor, Wisconsin hasn’t even been competitive in the rivalry, suffering 42-10 and 37-0 losses in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Granted, Fickell was without his starting quarterback in both contests, which certainly played a role. For that reason, I wouldn’t have been harsh with judgement had Wisconsin last either of the last two meetings in tight affairs, but it hasn’t looked competitive in any facet of the game against Iowa since 2023.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell runs onto the field with his team for warmups before the game against the USC Trojans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, I don’t think Fickell gets the boot if he loses to Iowa for a fourth straight year, but this may be the least intimidating Hawkeye team he’s faced, so there needs to be tangible improvement.

At the end of the day, Wisconsin knows how Iowa wants to play, so there won’t be anything unexpected. It will come down to if the Badgers can be tough, nasty and disciplined for 60 minutes, because if not, you know Iowa will be. That’s the foundation of Kirk Ferentz’s program and Wisconsin will have to beat the Hawkeyes at their own game on Halloween.

Kamari Moulton out for the season

The aforementioned injuries to Badger quarterbacks have hampered the team, but can’t excuse the miserable performances the last two seasons. Finally, Wisconsin seems to be on the right side of the injury bug, as Iowa’s star running back Kamari Moulton was ruled out for the season this week.

On the season, Moulton had carried the ball 86 times for 541 yards, with four touchdowns on the ground. He added nine catches for 31 yards as well. Moulton was without a doubt the focal point of the Iowa offense. Now, the ability to win in the trenches is the Hawkeyes’ identity under Ferentz, which has been a major part of establishing the ground game.

I don’t think the loss of Moulton will make it as difficult for Iowa to score as it was for Wisconsin last year with the carousel of backup quarterbacks, but it will certainly make a difference. Xavier Williams, who has 25 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns on the season will step into the starting role.

Not to discredit Moulton in any way, but I’ll never doubt a Ferentz-led team’s ability to establish the run game sheerly because of physicality. The Badgers have been outstanding against the run this season, so this will be a major test for both teams who likely don’t want to put the ball in the air very often.

Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin ranked for the first time in three years

Having a number next to its name shouldn’t mean all that much to Wisconsin, but regardless, it’s good to see the program back on the national stage among the nation’s top teams. If the Badgers don’t play a clean game and maybe get a little bit of luck from Iowa, the ranking could be short-lived, however.

Once again, being ranked No. 25 doesn’t make any actual difference in the game, and there’s a fair argument that Iowa, which was the top vote-getter outside of the top-25, could be the team ranked and not Wisconsin. Either way, it’s of little significance when the two teams step between the white lines on Saturday.

I’d have to imagine that a win on the road at Kinnick Stadium over an always-respectable Iowa program would do wonders for the Badgers’ ranking next week should it happen, but that’s much easier said than done.

Luckily for Wisconsin, there’s no better opportunity to prove the program has improved greatly and that it is deserving of a ranking than beating a good conference opponent — and a rival that it hasn’t beat in its last four attempts — on its own turf.