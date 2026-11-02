PFF Grades and Notes from the Badgers Brutal Blowout Loss at Iowa

Wisconsin may have effectively lost all of the positive vibes and good grace it had generated via a 5-2 start to the season after yet another incomprehensibly bad performance against Iowa, head coach Luke Fickell's fourth loss to the Hawkeyes in four tries.

It wasn't just a loss, however. It was another brutal beatdown and the second-straight time the Badgers have been shut out in the rivalry. It was a loss that, after the first seven games of the season appeared to offer immense promise, brings Wisconsin back down to earth and re-ignites the flames of Fickell's hot seat.

As we continue to break down the loss to Iowa, following our offensive and defensive snap count breakdowns, Badgers On SI takes a look at a handful of key grades and numbers from Pro Football Focus:

OFFENSE

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) defends a pass to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux (9). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Best Offensive Grade: WR Jaylon Domingeaux (77.2)

Worst Offensive Grade: QB Colton Joseph (35.4)

Other Notable Grades:

- Center-turned guard Austin Kawecki was given a stellar pass-blocking grade of 83.6

- Stylz Blackmon was also lauded for his pass protection against Iowa with an 82.1

- Only one offensive player (Domingeaux) graded higher than a 70.

Miscellaneous Offensive Notes:

- Wisconsin was assessed five penalties on offense, all of which were attributed to offensive linemen: the five starters and backup center Ryan Cory.

- Iowa generated 10 pressures on 30 Wisconsin drop-backs.

- Neither of Wisconsin’s QBs, Joseph or Ryan Hopkins, notched a “big-time throw” or a “turnover-worthy play,” which is worth taking with a grain of salt considering Hopkins through an interception.

- Domingeaux hauled in both of his contested catch opportunities. He was also the only Wisconsin WR to force a missed tackle.

- Wisconsin’s tailbacks forced just three missed tackles on 22 carries.

- Kevin Heywood and Emerson Mandell each allowed two pressures, the rest of the culprits allowed just one each.

DEFENSE

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) is tracked down by Wisconsin Badgers safety Marvin Burks Jr. (4). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Best Defensive Grade: LB Cooper Catalano (91.5)

Worst Defensive Grade: S Cairo Skanes (41.8)

Other Notable Grades:

- Overall, Wisconsin’s defense graded out higher than its offense. Both Catalano and Mason Posa logged elite grades of 90-plus.

- LB Jon Jon Kamara, who played 19 snaps, also notched an elite grade of 89.4.

- Catalano’s run defense grade of 96.0 is one of the highest marks I’ve ever seen PFF hand out.

- Posa had the best coverage grade on defense with an 89.7.

- Skanes had the worst single grade with a 22.2 tackling mark. OLB Tyreese Fearbry was also given a tackling grade of 24.7.

Miscellaneous Defensive Notes:

- Wisconsin only generated seven pressures; Sebastian Cheeks led the way with four. That included three quarterback hits and a sack.

- The Badgers missed nine total tackles, and three players missed two each: Cheeks, Fearbry and Matt Jung.

- Mason Posa racked up seven “stops,” while Fearbry and Cheeks each had three.

- CB Jai’mier Scott was flagged three times.

- Posa had an average depth-of-tackle of 2.7 yards. Translation? He typically made the stop before Iowa gained three yards.