PFF Grades and Notes from the Badgers Brutal Blowout Loss at Iowa
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Wisconsin may have effectively lost all of the positive vibes and good grace it had generated via a 5-2 start to the season after yet another incomprehensibly bad performance against Iowa, head coach Luke Fickell's fourth loss to the Hawkeyes in four tries.
It wasn't just a loss, however. It was another brutal beatdown and the second-straight time the Badgers have been shut out in the rivalry. It was a loss that, after the first seven games of the season appeared to offer immense promise, brings Wisconsin back down to earth and re-ignites the flames of Fickell's hot seat.
As we continue to break down the loss to Iowa, following our offensive and defensive snap count breakdowns, Badgers On SI takes a look at a handful of key grades and numbers from Pro Football Focus:
OFFENSE
Best Offensive Grade: WR Jaylon Domingeaux (77.2)
Worst Offensive Grade: QB Colton Joseph (35.4)
Other Notable Grades:
- Center-turned guard Austin Kawecki was given a stellar pass-blocking grade of 83.6
- Stylz Blackmon was also lauded for his pass protection against Iowa with an 82.1
- Only one offensive player (Domingeaux) graded higher than a 70.
Miscellaneous Offensive Notes:
- Wisconsin was assessed five penalties on offense, all of which were attributed to offensive linemen: the five starters and backup center Ryan Cory.
- Iowa generated 10 pressures on 30 Wisconsin drop-backs.
- Neither of Wisconsin’s QBs, Joseph or Ryan Hopkins, notched a “big-time throw” or a “turnover-worthy play,” which is worth taking with a grain of salt considering Hopkins through an interception.
- Domingeaux hauled in both of his contested catch opportunities. He was also the only Wisconsin WR to force a missed tackle.
- Wisconsin’s tailbacks forced just three missed tackles on 22 carries.
- Kevin Heywood and Emerson Mandell each allowed two pressures, the rest of the culprits allowed just one each.
DEFENSE
Best Defensive Grade: LB Cooper Catalano (91.5)
Worst Defensive Grade: S Cairo Skanes (41.8)
Other Notable Grades:
- Overall, Wisconsin’s defense graded out higher than its offense. Both Catalano and Mason Posa logged elite grades of 90-plus.
- LB Jon Jon Kamara, who played 19 snaps, also notched an elite grade of 89.4.
- Catalano’s run defense grade of 96.0 is one of the highest marks I’ve ever seen PFF hand out.
- Posa had the best coverage grade on defense with an 89.7.
- Skanes had the worst single grade with a 22.2 tackling mark. OLB Tyreese Fearbry was also given a tackling grade of 24.7.
Miscellaneous Defensive Notes:
- Wisconsin only generated seven pressures; Sebastian Cheeks led the way with four. That included three quarterback hits and a sack.
- The Badgers missed nine total tackles, and three players missed two each: Cheeks, Fearbry and Matt Jung.
- Mason Posa racked up seven “stops,” while Fearbry and Cheeks each had three.
- CB Jai’mier Scott was flagged three times.
- Posa had an average depth-of-tackle of 2.7 yards. Translation? He typically made the stop before Iowa gained three yards.
Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.Follow seamus_rohrer