4 biggest factors that will shape who wins Wisconsin Badgers game against Iowa
Wisconsin returns back to Camp Randall for a Week 7 matchup against Iowa with last season's 42-10 drubbing in Iowa City fresh on their mind.
The Badgers reminded themselves of the inexcusable defeat on a near-daily basis over the offseason and will finally have a chance to replace the memory with that of a victory.
Beyond that, it's an opportunity for Wisconsin to reclaim the Heartland Trophy and win its first game against the Hawkeyes since 2021.
Here are some key variables, backed up by stats, that will decide Saturday's game.
Iowa's dominant offensive line
The Hawkeyes' front five last season finished as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore award, which is awarded to the best offensive line unit in the country.
They return three of five starters from 2024 and supplement the departures with a pair of talented third-year players.
According to PFF, Iowa ranks Top 10 in run blocking and pass blocking, and they're the only team in the Big Ten to not have a single player allow five pressures this season.
For as talented as Michigan's front was, Iowa's could pose more of a threat for the Badgers. If past battles for the Heartland Trophy are any indicator, whichever team wins in the trenches will be set up to claim a victory.
Badgers recent tackling struggles
Wisconsin has struggled to bring opposing ballcarriers to the turf recently, as they've missed over 20 percent of their tackles in last three games.
This stretch overlaps with Wisconsin's three Power 4 opponents. Their tackling inconsistency has turned short gains into big plays and touchdowns.
Look no further than the backbreaking 29-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter against Michigan.
Christian Alliegro has his arms wrapped around Donavan McCulley at the 18-yard line but can't bring McCulley down. McCulley then bounces off a hit by Matt Jung at the 12 before waltzing into the end zone.
Iowa's running backs haven't looked the part of broken-tackle machines, but in what's projected to be the lowest scoring game in college football this week, Wisconsin can't afford to give up big plays due to missed tackles.
Play action rate
Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator Tim Lester's gameplan is relatively simple: pull defenders in with consistent run success, then punish them with play action passes.
Nearly 45 percent of quarterback Mark Gronowski's drop backs have been off of play action. That's the second highest rate of any Big Ten starting quarterback.
It'll be a test of the Badgers' defensive discipline. In theory, Wisconsin should be well-equipped for the matchup after watching frequent pre-snap motion and misdirection in Jeff Grimes' scheme all offseason.
The question remains, though, whether Gronowski will play. The FCS National-Championship winning quarterback suffered an injury in Week 5, but practiced in full Tuesday.
Battle of elite run defenses
Iowa and Wisconsin rank fourth and sixth, respectively, in rushing yards allowed per game in FBS.
What makes the matchup more interesting is that each offensive scheme utilizes the run game as the foundation, building off of it with end arounds, play action and other forms of misdirection.
Without the ground attack, both offenses become significantly less explosive. In a low-scoring game, one or two big plays could be the difference, making consistent rushing success critical.