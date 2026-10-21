5 Key Trojans to Know Ahead of Wisconsin’s Huge Clash With No. 16 USC

After suffering a frustrating 17-7 loss to then-No. 12 UCLA, Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) faces another stiff test with No. 16 USC (6-1, 3-1) coming to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. The Trojans’ lone loss came in Week 5 against Oregon, a 41-27 defeat, but they bounced back with narrow victories over Washington and at Penn State before enjoying a bye last week.

Lincoln Riley’s team boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but questions surrounding the defense have persisted throughout his tenure and remain a concern in 2026. Ahead of USC’s first trip to Madison as a member of the Big Ten, here are five Trojans players worth familiarizing yourself with.

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava entered 2026 poised to be among the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten and has certainly lived up to expectations. Through seven games, he’s thrown for 2,045 yards, the second-most nationally, while completing 67.9% of his passes with 18 touchdowns (tied for fourth nationally) to just three interceptions.

The redshirt senior has thrown multiple touchdown passes in six of seven contests and surpassed 245 passing yards in every game. Across four seasons of action (one at UNLV, three at USC), Maiava has compiled 10,042 passing yards with a 64.6% completion rate and 70 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Maiava boasts a solid frame, a quick release and impeccable touch on deep throws. He’s athletic enough to navigate the pocket but isn’t much of a rushing threat, having totaled -5 rushing yards with just one run longer than 10 yards this season.

Wisconsin desperately needs to generate pressure early and often, because if Maiava is allowed to settle in and work through his progressions, he could shred the Badgers’ defense, especially if defensive coordinator Mike Tressel continues to rely heavily on soft zone coverage.

King Miller, Running Back

USC Trojans running back King Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former walk-on, Miller has emerged as a key piece of USC’s offense. How the carries would be divided between him and Waymond Jordan was a notable question entering 2026, but Miller has firmly established himself as the Trojans’ lead back.

Through seven games, the redshirt sophomore has rushed for 595 yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries (5.2 yards per carry), ranking second in the Big Ten in rushing yardage. He’s eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times, including a 102-yard, one-touchdown performance last time out at Penn State.

Miller embraces physicality with his 6-foot, 225-pound frame, using impressive contact balance to churn out yards after contact while possessing the elusiveness to make defenders miss in the open field. He’s less involved in the passing game, having caught just four passes for 28 yards, and pass protection isn’t considered a strength of his game.

Nevertheless, those limitations do little to diminish the Calabasas native’s effectiveness as a runner. Much of Wisconsin’s defensive attention will understandably be directed toward Maiava, but the Badgers can’t afford to overlook Miller and his ability to punish defenses on the ground.

Trent Mosley, Wide Receiver

USC Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite losing Terrell Anderson for the season due to injury, the Trojans remain loaded at wide receiver with the likes of Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams. However, I’d argue Mosley is the best of the bunch.

The true freshman has been limited to four games due to a right knee injury but has been spectacular when available, hauling in 22 receptions for 366 yards and five touchdowns. In his return to action at Penn State, Mosley stole the show with nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The smaller sample size is worth acknowledging, but Mosley’s 90.5 PFF grade ranks third nationally among wide receivers with at least 30 targets, trailing only Malachi Toney and Jeremiah Smith.

A stellar athlete with a 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame, Mosley has also made his presence felt on special teams, taking a punt return 86 yards to the house against Louisiana in Week 2. Wisconsin’s defensive backs will have their hands full with USC’s talented receiving corps, but arguably no one poses a greater threat than Mosley.

Luke Wafle, Defensive End

USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another youngster making an immediate impact, Wafle has emerged as one of USC’s most disruptive edge rushers. Appearing in all seven games, he’s totaled 27 tackles (19 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass deflection. His 16 pressures, per PFF, lead the Trojans. The freshman has continued to elevate his play as the season has progressed, with both of his sacks coming in the past two games.

A consensus five-star recruit, Wafle combines an imposing 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame with impressive strength and a relentless motor. He isn’t necessarily an elite athlete but can win in a variety of ways, displaying a level of polish and maturity rarely seen from a first-year player.

USC boasts other disruptive defensive linemen, including defensive end Kameryn Crawford and defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, but Wafle continues to trend upward and should be a priority for Wisconsin’s offensive line to contain.

Deven Bryant, Linebacker

After spending his first three seasons at Washington, Bryant entered the transfer portal and joined USC for the 2026 campaign. Thrust into a starting role, he’s tied for the team lead with 39 tackles (24 solo) to go along with a pass deflection. The redshirt junior has recorded at least five tackles in five consecutive games, though he has yet to register a tackle for loss this season.

Bryant has played the third-most snaps of any Trojan defender, and while he’s been productive in terms of total tackles, there are some notable weaknesses the Badgers could look to exploit. His 11 missed tackles are tied for the second most among Big Ten defenders, while opposing quarterbacks have completed 16 of 19 passes when targeting the linebacker in coverage.

Wisconsin needs to get its offense back on track after struggling against UCLA, and exploiting Bryant’s vulnerabilities could be one way for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to generate some momentum.