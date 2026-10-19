Wisconsin Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers After Disappointing Loss to UCLA

Wisconsin returned from its bye week with a disappointing 17-7 loss to No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, dropping to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Badgers On SI breaks down whose stock is rising and falling following Saturday’s defeat.

Stock Up

Marvin Burks Jr.

Wisconsin Badgers safety Marvin Burks Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through Wisconsin’s first five games, Burks had been a serviceable presence in the secondary, though he had yet to deliver a true standout performance. That changed at the Rose Bowl, where the senior safety hauled in two interceptions to go along with three tackles.

Granted, one pick came on a Hail Mary to end the first half and the other was thrown by a wide receiver on a trick play, but two takeaways are nothing to scoff at. Burks also earned a season-best 82.6 PFF coverage grade, further underscoring his strong performance against the pass.

One of Wisconsin’s most highly touted offseason additions, the Missouri transfer doesn’t need to record an interception every week to prove his worth. His success in Columbia speaks for itself, and his play in Madison had been solid even without the splash plays. Still, getting off the schneid with a pair of picks was encouraging. After his most impactful performance as a Badger, Burks’ stock is trending upward.

Nick Clayton

Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher Nick Clayton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Sebastian Cheeks has enjoyed a breakout season, questions have lingered about who else can provide a consistent pass-rushing presence off the edge. With Cheeks having a quieter outing than usual against UCLA, Clayton stepped up, recording Wisconsin’s lone sack of the game and the first of his collegiate career. His five pressures also marked a career high and matched Mason Posa for the team lead.

Clayton’s performance wasn’t without its faults, however, as the sophomore was flagged twice for offside (one accepted). Those miscues need to be cleaned up, but they should be relatively straightforward to correct. A former four-star prospect and one of the most heralded members of Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class, Clayton has the pedigree to become a significant contributor. Continued development and production as a pass rusher should earn him more snaps and bolster the Badgers’ defense.

Stock Down

Colton Joseph

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 4 at Penn State, his first Big Ten start, Joseph threw three inexplicable interceptions, including a pick-six, but remained poised and delivered some big-time throws to propel a comeback victory in Happy Valley. After an electric performance, primarily with his legs, against Michigan State in Week 5, how Wisconsin’s QB1 would fare back on the road against a strong opponent was a major question entering the UCLA matchup.

Unfortunately, Joseph failed to deliver an encouraging answer. The Old Dominion transfer completed just 6-of-16 passes for 66 yards, struggling to connect with his targets and failing to establish any semblance of a consistent passing attack.

The gunslinger avoided turning the ball over, a notable tidbit given his propensity for interceptions in previous outings. Joseph also remained a threat on the ground, rushing for 71 yards on 18 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and scoring the Badgers’ lone touchdown on a three-yard run, but his mobility could only do so much to compensate for the offense’s deficiencies through the air.

Joseph has demonstrated his ability to make plays with his legs and deliver some impressive throws, but his inconsistency as a passer remains a glaring concern. Wisconsin doesn’t need superstar production from its quarterback to compete against quality opponents, but it certainly needs more than what Joseph provided Saturday. With another formidable test looming against USC, the Badgers desperately need more consistency from their signal-caller.

PJ Wilkins

Wisconsin’s offensive line underwent some reshuffling against UCLA, with starting center Austin Kawecki sidelined by a hand injury. Rather than turning to Ryan Cory at center, the Badgers shifted Stylz Blackmon from right guard to center and inserted Wilkins at right guard. Unfortunately, the change of scenery did little to help the Ole Miss transfer, who began the season as Wisconsin’s starting left tackle.

Wilkins finished with a 57.9 PFF grade and was credited with allowing three pressures, including a sack. He was also flagged for holding in the second quarter, though the penalty was declined. The offensive line struggled as a whole against UCLA’s formidable defensive front, but Wilkins’ performance was particularly concerning given his previous struggles.

At this point, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to justify keeping Wilkins in the starting lineup. Concerns about Cory are understandable, but shifting Blackmon back to right guard and giving Cory an opportunity at center feels like the logical move ahead of USC. One way or another, adjustments from offensive line coach Eric Mateos are needed, because Saturday’s experiment didn’t work.

Coaching Staff

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of takeaways from Wisconsin’s loss to UCLA and explanations for how the game unfolded, but at the end of the day, I believe the better team won. That said, there’s still plenty of room for disappointment and criticism of the coaching staff. Looking like the less prepared team coming off a bye week, while the Bruins were fresh off a road trip to Oregon, was a tough look.

While it likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome, Luke Fickell’s decision to punt on fourth down late in the fourth quarter was a maddening, all-too-familiar example of waving the white flag. Wisconsin’s defense is pretty good—that much we can surmise through six games—and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel deserves credit for that. However, his continued reliance on soft zone coverage remains a concern, one that was particularly evident at the Rose Bowl as UCLA converted 13 of 20 third-down opportunities.

Colton Joseph’s inconsistencies certainly don’t make offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ job any easier, but when your offense manages just 66 passing yards and a single touchdown, the offensive coordinator isn’t exactly absolved of responsibility.

Again, UCLA is a formidable opponent, and losing to the Bruins isn’t grounds for full-scale panic. But I felt Wisconsin’s staff was out-coached Saturday, and the familiar feeling of watching the Badgers’ leader seemingly choose to surrender over fighting to the bitter end stings.