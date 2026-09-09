5 Key Western Illinois Players to Know Ahead of Wisconsin's Week 2 Matchup

After taking on one of the biggest brands in college football with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Week 1, Wisconsin is set for a much different challenge when it hosts Western Illinois at Camp Randall in Week 2. The Leathernecks enter Saturday at 1-1 and are an FCS program that hasn’t posted a winning season since 2017.

While they come in as heavy underdogs and don’t boast many familiar names, there are still some players worth knowing on head coach Joe Davis’ squad ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Western Illinois Leathernecks head coach Joe Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kennedy McGill/Carson Carswell, Quarterbacks

A two-for-one to kick us off, Western Illinois has a bit of a quarterback controversy. McGill saw most of the action in the season-opening win against Northwestern College, completing 15-of-17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns while also taking 15 carries for 98 yards and two scores on the ground. Carswell went just 5-of-8 for 24 yards and an interception in that contest, but the reps were much more evenly split in a loss to Illinois State. Carswell went 9-of-18 for 140 yards with a rushing touchdown, while McGill finished 14-of-22 for 123 yards and an interception.

A fifth-year senior, McGill is experienced and the reigning Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year after putting together a standout dual-threat 2025 campaign with Central Washington. Carswell, meanwhile, was the primary starter for the Leathernecks last year, earning OVC Offensive Freshman of the Year honors as a true freshman.

Both players are team captains with legitimate credentials to start, and while I think McGill gets the starting nod, expect Carswell to see extended action against the Badgers as well.

Christian Anaya, Wide Receiver

Regardless of who’s been throwing the ball, it’s regularly been going to Anaya in the early going. Through two games, the fifth-year senior wide receiver has hauled in nine receptions for 166 yards, both team highs, with his yardage total more than 100 yards higher than the next Leatherneck. He’s coming off a solid 2025 season, posting 44 receptions for 458 yards and four touchdowns across eight games.

At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Anaya isn’t a big-bodied receiver who’ll overwhelm defenses at the point of attack, but he has a pretty prototypical build to be an all-around threat. His big-play ability has already been on display with a catch of more than 45 yards in each of Western Illinois’ first two games, so Wisconsin must properly account for Anaya on downfield attempts.

Nick Reinicke, Linebacker

Former Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Nick Reinicke (51) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the front seven, Reinicke has been the top disruptor for the Leathernecks to start 2026. The senior linebacker has already tallied 12 tackles (eight solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble through two contests.

Before joining Western Illinois this season, Reinicke spent three years at Iowa State in a reserve role, amassing 10 tackles (five solo) and an interception across 11 appearances with the Cyclones. He doesn’t compare to the linebacker talent Wisconsin faced last week against Notre Dame or will encounter in Big Ten play, but expect Reinicke to be in and around the ball on most offensive plays for the Badgers.

Jake Kruger, Defensive Back

After playing sparingly during his first two seasons at Western Illinois, Kruger has emerged as a legit playmaker this fall. The junior defensive back was a ballhawk against Northwestern College, picking off a pair of passes in the blowout win. He didn’t have quite the same game-changing impact last week in a blowout loss to Illinois State, but Kruger still contributed eight tackles (two solo).

Hailing from Ankeny, Iowa, Kruger has quality length at 6-foot-1 with passable size at 190 pounds. Two turnovers were incredibly costly in the Badgers’ loss to the Fighting Irish, so keeping the ball away from Kruger and getting smart decision-making from Colton Joseph will be key to Wisconsin taking care of business and avoiding an upset threat.