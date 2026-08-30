Top Five Opposing Linebackers Wisconsin Will Face in 2026

With Week 1 fast approaching, Badgers On SI continues to evaluate the top players at each position among Wisconsin’s 12 regular-season opponents.

After breaking down the top pass rushers the Badgers will face, it’s time to shift to the second level. Linebacker is arguably Wisconsin’s biggest strength, headlined by standout sophomores Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano, but the Badgers are also set to face many quality players at the position this fall.



5. Jordan Hall, Michigan State

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s Trent Hendrick, who recently gained eligibility for a fifth season and transferred from James Madison, is another impact linebacker worth mentioning. However, given the uncertainty surrounding eligibility decisions and court rulings across college football, we’ll kick off the list with Hall, whose status for 2026 is definitive.

A key returning piece in East Lansing for new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Hall led the Spartans with 88 tackles (47 solo) last season while adding 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass defended across 12 games. His production is even more impressive considering he battled through multiple injuries, including turf toe and a strained oblique.

At 6-foot-3 and 249 pounds, the senior linebacker pairs a strong football IQ with the athleticism to make plays across the field. Hall hasn’t generated a ton of national buzz, perhaps in part due to tempered expectations surrounding Michigan State, but he has All-Big Ten and NFL Draft potential. One of six team captains, Hall will lead the Spartans’ defense when Michigan State travels to Camp Randall Stadium to face Wisconsin in Week 5.

4. Tony Rojas, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For a Penn State team built heavily on Iowa State transfers in head coach Matt Campbell’s first year at the helm, Rojas is a notable holdover from the previous regime. He got off to a hot start last year, racking up 25 tackles (13 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass defended across four games before tearing his ACL in late September and missing the remainder of the season.

Rojas’ absence was clearly felt, as the Nittany Lions surrendered 42 points in their first game without him and stumbled to a 7-6 finish after entering the season with sky-high expectations.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds, Rojas boasts elite speed for the position and is stout in coverage. How the redshirt junior’s explosiveness holds up coming off a major injury will be something to monitor, but he’ll also benefit from playing alongside Iowa State transfer Kooper Ebel, who is expected to wear the green dot and handle communication for the defense. A breakout campaign could be in store for Rojas, who Wisconsin will face in a Week 4 clash against Penn State to open conference play in Happy Valley.

3. Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A seasoned veteran, Baranowski has steadily improved each year with the Golden Gophers. He was seemingly everywhere in 2025, totaling 103 tackles (52 solo), nine tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defended in 13 games. Baranowski saved his best for the Rate Bowl against New Mexico, tallying 17 tackles (13 solo) and a sack in the victory.

The fifth-year senior is the heartbeat of Minnesota’s defense, playing with an incredibly high motor and unrelenting tenacity. He’s unafraid to fill gaps and attack the trenches against the run while also holding his own in pass coverage at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. Limiting Baranowski’s impact will be crucial in Wisconsin’s pursuit of Paul Bunyan’s Axe when the Badgers host the Golden Gophers in Week 13.

2. Daniel Wingate, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wingate broke out in a major way in 2025 and enters 2026 with a compelling case as the Terrapins’ best defender, if not their best overall player. Hailing from Bowie, Maryland, the local product registered 102 tackles (62 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pass defended and a pick-six while starting all 12 games last season. Wingate’s performance against the Badgers was among his best of the year, as he made 11 tackles (seven solo) and recorded a sack in the early-season win at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wingate is physically gifted at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, using his size to fight through blockers and finish plays. He’s a bona fide stud at stuffing the run and has solid instincts, though the senior still has some room to improve in coverage. Wisconsin will square off with Wingate and Maryland in a Week 11 road clash.

1. Kyngston Viliamu-Asa/Drayk Bowen/Jaiden Ausberry, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a group effort at the top spot, as Notre Dame’s linebacker corps is among the best in the country. Viliamu-Asa enters 2026 with sky-high expectations after The Athletic named him a preseason First-Team All-American.

Before suffering a torn ACL in late November, he totaled 48 tackles (25 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and two passes defended in 11 games. Bowen led the Fighting Irish last season with 67 tackles (33 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four passes defended, while Ausberry accumulated 51 tackles (20 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Viliamu-Asa, a 6-foot-3, 234-pound junior, is a projected first-round pick thanks to his versatile skill set, standout athleticism and advanced feel for the game. Bowen, a senior listed at 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, is a team captain who relies more on toughness and a high motor than overwhelming physical tools.

The senior Ausberry flies a bit under the radar, but he possesses great lateral quickness and tackling ability despite being a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds. Viliamu-Asa’s early-season availability remains to be seen coming off his torn ACL, but Wisconsin will have its hands full regardless with Notre Dame’s linebackers to kick off the season in Week 1 at Lambeau Field.