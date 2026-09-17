Alabama Offers Current Wisconsin Football Commit, Lines up Game-Day Visit

Wisconsin football better hope this season goes as planned, because if it doesn't, its 2027 recruiting class is going to get picked apart by other schools just like the 2026 cycle.

Blue blood programs are already sniffing around current Badger commits, and if Wisconsin starts to drop games, that'll only intensify. Last week, Alabama extended an offer to Trey Roberson, a three-star safety out of Allen, Texas.

Last week Alabama extended an offer to 2027 safety Trey Roberson, a current Wisconsin commit. He's now slated to visit Tuscaloosa in less than two weeks.



"I’m interested in them, definitely. It’s Alabama."https://t.co/PRfSkX8dmS (On3+) pic.twitter.com/MwDsAhrq1U — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) September 14, 2026

Though Roberson is only a three-star prospect and Alabama is generally considered a well-oiled recruiting machine with an elite blue-chip ratio on its roster, the Crimson Tide have lost a step in the 2027 cycle. Their class sits at No. 35 on On3/Rivals and No. 42 on 247Sports. They have just three or four blue chips, depending on who you ask.

Still, it's no surprise that a blue blood like Alabama is looking to get involved with Roberson's recruitment. Again, just a consensus three-star recruit, the safety has racked up 36 offers from the likes of Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas Tech, Nebraska and many others.

The Crimson Tide didn't just offer Roberson, however. They're making a serious run for the safety as he's now slated to visit Tuscaloosa in two weeks when Alabama hosts South Carolina.

As for if the safety is intersted in what head coach Kalen DeDoer and the Crimson Tide have to offer?

"I'm interested in them, definitely. It's Alabama," he told Blake Byler of BamaOnLine, Alabama's On3 website.

Can Wisconsin hold on to Roberson?

Wisconsin safeties coach Jack Cooper. | Courtesy of Jake Kocorowski

Any time a school like Alabama throws their hat in the ring for one of your current commits, all you can do is hold your breath.

Roberson committed to the Badgers during their scorching hot recruiting run during the June official visit season. He's been pledged to Wisconsin for over three months, and there hasn't been much of any chatter about other programs still going after him hard.

However, the fact that Roberson is now immediately slated to visit Alabama for a game day means there's absolutely mutual interest. Where there's smoke, there's fire. It'll be interesting to see what winds up mattering the most to the safety in the end. Will the relationships he formed with Wisconsin's coaches and recruiting staff keep him firm with the Badgers up until national signing day? Is Alabama simply prepared to offer a bigger paycheck? Obviously, there's multiple factors at play here.

Again, the best thing Wisconsin can do to hold on to Roberson and the rest of its 2027 class? Win.