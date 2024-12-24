An early look at the 2025 Wisconsin football schedule including game-by-game predictions
While they continue to navigate the transfer portal, the Wisconsin football team will have quite a difficult schedule coming up in 2025.
Along with a non-conference road game at Alabama, the Badgers face Ohio State and Oregon in back-to-back weeks. Both the Buckeyes and Ducks are still alive in the College Football Playoffs while the Crimson Tide just missed out on earning a bid.
Wisconsin missed a bowl for the first time in two-plus decades this past fall, finishing 5-7 under head coach Luke Fickell.
The Badgers started this past season out with wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota, who advanced to the FCS semifinals. They fell to Alabama and USC to sit at 2-2 entering Big Ten play.
After wins over Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern, Wisconsin dropped five straight to Penn State, Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska and Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are also still alive in the CFP quarterfinals.
The games vs. Penn State and Oregon were the closest of the losing skid, as they fell to the Nittany Lions, 28-13, and the Ducks, 16-13. Both were at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Here is a look at the 2025 Wisconsin football schedule along with a prediction for each game:
- Miami (Oh), Aug. 30: Wisconsin 27, Miami (Oh) 13
- Middle Tennessee, Sept. 6: Wisconsin 33, Middle Tennessee 17
- Alabama, Sept. 13: Alabama 45, Wisconsin 7
- Maryland, Sept. 20: Wisconsin 24, Maryland 20
- Michigan, Oct. 4: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 20
- Iowa, Oct. 11: Wisconsin 21, Iowa 20
- Ohio State, Oct. 18: Ohio State 54, Wisconsin 13
- Oregon, Oct. 25: Oregon 44, Wisconsin 17
- Washington, Nov. 8: Wisconsin 14, Washington 13
- Indiana, Nov. 15: Wisconsin 21, Indiana 17
- Illinois, Nov. 22: Wisconsin 24, Indiana 21
- Minnesota, Nov. 29: Minnesota 31, Wisconsin 27