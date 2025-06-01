All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers 2026 EDGE target commits to rival Minnesota before scheduled official visit to Madison

The Wisconsin Badgers didn't have a chance to welcome Anthony Charles on his schedule official visit before he committed to P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Lorin Cox

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck is shown with his team before their game at Camp Randall Stadium Friday, November 29, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck is shown with his team before their game at Camp Randall Stadium Friday, November 29, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers were set to make their big pitch to 2026 three-star edge rusher recruit Anthony Charles on his official visit in a few weeks.

P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers beat Luke Fickell to the punch.

Charles took his official visit to Minnesota this weekend, and he announced his commitment to the school on Sunday.

Charles was scheduled to take his official visit to Madison the weekend of June 13. He had other visits scheduled for Cincinnati (June 6) and Penn State (June 20), but committed to Minnesota ahead of all of them.

He took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in March and had tweeted multiple times about continued contact with outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell.

At 6-foot-5, he could have provided some nice length to the Badgers' 2026 class that already landed another big body in Carmelow Reed.

Wisconsin will have to look elsewhere to load up the trenches or hope that they can still get him into town and convince him to flip on their schedule official visit.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Football