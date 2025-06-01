Wisconsin Badgers 2026 EDGE target commits to rival Minnesota before scheduled official visit to Madison
The Wisconsin Badgers were set to make their big pitch to 2026 three-star edge rusher recruit Anthony Charles on his official visit in a few weeks.
P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers beat Luke Fickell to the punch.
Charles took his official visit to Minnesota this weekend, and he announced his commitment to the school on Sunday.
Charles was scheduled to take his official visit to Madison the weekend of June 13. He had other visits scheduled for Cincinnati (June 6) and Penn State (June 20), but committed to Minnesota ahead of all of them.
He took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in March and had tweeted multiple times about continued contact with outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell.
At 6-foot-5, he could have provided some nice length to the Badgers' 2026 class that already landed another big body in Carmelow Reed.
Wisconsin will have to look elsewhere to load up the trenches or hope that they can still get him into town and convince him to flip on their schedule official visit.
