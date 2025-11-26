Wisconsin Badgers flip 4-star offensive line recruit from Boston College after official visit

After careful reconsideration with my family and loved ones I have decided to Commit to the University of Wisconsin!!!

🦡🦡🦡 #OnWisco



@CoachBlaz @AlexAgrellaRB

@CaseyRabach_61 @JaredThompsonUW @CoachFick @BadgerFootball @doug_hanlon50 @JohnathanNasci1 @CoachHeeman pic.twitter.com/OeFFL2MWRi