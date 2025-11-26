Wisconsin Badgers flip 4-star offensive line recruit from Boston College after official visit
The Wisconsin Badgers are rebuilding their offensive line recruiting class for 2026 after losing a pair of prospects earlier this season.
Offensive line coach A.J. Blazek jumpstarted the process by flipping a four-star recruit from Boston College.
Brady Bekkenhuis from Arlington, Massachusetts announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Wednesday after having been committed to the Eagles for over a year.
He took an official visit last weekend for the Badgers' upset win over Illinois, and evidently it left a strong impression on him.
Bekkenhuis was also receiving interest from Auburn and was set to visit them this weekend. He committed to Wisconsin instead.
Bekkenhuis is ranked by Rivals as a Top 25 interior offensive lineman in the country. 247 Sports and ESPN both have him a three-star recruit ranked in the Top 60 at his position.
The 6-foot-6, 285 pound guard is a much-needed addition to the Badgers' 2026 recruiting class after both of its scholarship offensive linemen de-committed over the last month.
Coach Blazek likely wants to keep adding at the position to fill the remaining voice, but he worked quickly to secure Bekkenhuis.
Wisconsin made its scholarship offer to him on Nov. 19. It only took a week to flip his commitment.
It's a good sign for the program's recruiting, which had started to come into question as the team struggled on the field and recruits had wandering eyes.
The early signing period starts next week, right as the Badgers are playing some of their best football on the field.