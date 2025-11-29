How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers renew the oldest rivalry in college football on Saturday in what is set to be a tightly contested and snowy matchup.
The all-time series between these two teams is tied 63-63-8, adding extra bragging rights in this year's battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.
The Badgers are coming off of wins over two ranked opponents in the last three weeks, while the Gophers have lost two straight to Oregon and Northwestern.
It will be Senior Night for Minnesota, but Wisconsin is plenty motivated to spoil the festivities and win back the trophy after losing it at Camp Randall Stadium in embarrassing fashion last season.
Here's how you can tune into the game:
When is Wisconsin at Minnesota game?
KICKOFF: Saturday, November 29 at 2:30 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
What channel is the Wisconsin at Minnesota game on?
TV: FS1
STREAMING: Fox One or Fox Sports App
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Noah Reed (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Dannie Rogers (sideline)
How can I listen to the Wisconsin at Minnesota game?
LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App
BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAM: Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)
SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 389