Badgers Bolster RB Room For 2026 With Top-Ranked JUCO Prospect

The Badgers have added three players to their 2027 class this week alone, tearing up the recruiting trail as one of the hottest teams in the nation in that regard.

Wisconsin football isn't just building for the distant future, however. It's still working to bolster its roster for the upcoming season, and it added one of its final pieces to the puzzle in JUCO running back Julius Pope.

Wisconsin has landed a commitment from JUCO RB Julius (Juju) Pope (@juju_pope), his rep @athleteasset tells @TheRealNickOsen and me for @247Sports.



Pope ranks as the No. 1 JUCO RB in the 2026 class. Began his career at Arkansas as a 4-star recruit.https://t.co/X0D5occ2Te pic.twitter.com/Sh9ope1ocm — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 1, 2026

Pope was reportedly also considering Kentucky, which managed to get him on campus but couldn't land his commitment.

Pope is technically a transfer in the 2026 class, and he'll join what already appeared to be a stacked running back room. The tailback, who spent one season at Arkansas and one season at Northwest Mississippi Community College, will have three years of eligibility remaining in Madison and will be a redshirt sophomore this fall.

Here's how the Badgers' running back room currently stacks up after spring practice:

Badgers Current RB Room

Running Back Eligibility Abu Sama Senior Darrion Dupree Junior Bryan Jackson Junior Nate Palmer Redshirt Sophomore Julius Pope Redshirt Sophomore Gideon Ituka (injured for 2026) Redshirt Sophomore Mason Lane Redshirt Sophomore Harrison Bortolotti Sophomore Qwantavius "Fatboy" Wiggins Freshman

Wisconsin now appears to have five backs (Sama, Dupree, Jackson, Palmer and Pope) who should be able to contribute this fall.

Pope was a four-star prospect out of high school, who fielded offers from Michigan, Louisville, Oregon, Tulane, Memphis, and Mississippi State, among others, before committing to Arkansas. He was considered a versatile athlete in high school and was also projected as a possible nickel at the next level.

The tailback didn't see the field at Arkansas, but amassed 576 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 6.0 yards per carry, also reeling in 29 receptions for 312 yards and two scores last season at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He also threw an 84-yard touchdown.

Pope joins a crowded running back room, but his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is an intriguing addition to new position coach Jayden Everett's room. Of the players who were on the roster before Pope pledged to Wisconsin, Darrion Dupree looked like the lone receiving back.

It'll be interesting to see where Pope fits into the Badgers' running back rotation in 2026. He certainly appears ready to contribute right away, but again, there's no shortage of competition for touches in this room. And with three years of eligibility remaining, Wisconsin isn't just getting a one-year rental. It's getting a halfback it could potentially let marinate and develop down the line.