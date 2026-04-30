Three Players Wisconsin Coaches Raved About This Spring

The vast majority of Wisconsin football's coaching staff met with the media at various points throughout the Badgers' spring practice period, which wrapped up on Wednesday.

With 40-plus new players on the roster, as well as a handful of new position coaches, there was no shortage of topics of conversation. And with pressure mounting on head coach Luke Fickell, this wave of additions needs to perform if he's going to keep his job.

With that said, there were a handful of players, old and new, Wisconsin's coaches couldn't help but heap praise on throughout spring ball. The following players — we'll take a look at three below — were all name-dropped in a very positive light by players and coaches alike:

1. QB Ryan Hopkins

Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | Christian Borman.

Colton Joseph, the dynamic dual-threat transfer gunslinger from Old Dominion, generated the most buzz this offseason. After all, he's arguably the most exciting quarterback Fickell has deployed in Madison. That's why the fact that another signal-caller — a true freshman, no less — stealing the show this spring is an extremely exciting development.



By all accounts, Joseph certainly had his moments this spring. But towards the back end of spring ball, especially, the true freshman Hopkins out of Mater Dei High School was the talk of the town.



"He's been a treat to coach," quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a high school senior come in and split reps with the twos."

2. CB Jai'mier Scott

Wisconsin cornerback Jai'mier Scott. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He believes its his time now," defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said succinctly of his emerging redshirt freshman cornerback. That just about sums up Scott's ascension this spring; he's conducted himself as if he knows he's ready to make an impact.



Aided by an injury to Oklahoma State transfer and presumed starting cornerback Eric Fletcher, Scott has gotten an increased opportunity this spring and certainly made the most of it. The 6-foot-1 corner is long and lanky, and secondary coach Paul Haynes said his footwork is one of the best he's ever seen.



Scott's game also appears to be very well-rounded. He has the kind of size Wisconsin didn't necessairly have in its cornerback room last season, and Haynes also likes his ability to tackle and set edges. But he's also drawn praise for how he plays the ball and his overall demeanor; Scott could very well push for a starting cornerback role this fall alongside Javan Robinson.

3. LB Jon Jon Kamara

Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Jon Jon Kamara. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wisconsin's coaching staff had plenty of good things to say about Kamara, the transfer from Kansas. But what's really telling is how his teammates, who play alongside/against him, talk about him.



“He’s a stud, man. He’s an athletic linebacker," star inside backer Mason Posa said.



"He’s very good at snagging you away from the ball," tight end Grant Stec added.



Overall, the Badgers' coaching staff has lauded Kamara for his ability to play in space and wear multiple hats on the defense. He and Tommy Hieberger are competing for snaps at Wisconsin's STAR position, or third ILB spot, and both figure to make an impact on defense this fall.