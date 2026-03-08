Badgers 4-star QB flip target and Wisconsin legacy decommits from Louisville

The Wisconsin Badgers have already gotten off to a strong start in the class of 2027, landing commitments from a quartet of in-state talents.

It looks like they're in the lead for another player in the class, this time filling a need at quarterback with a recruit who has familial ties to the program.

Four-star quarterback Jack Sorgi, a Louisville commit who the Badgers have been aiming to flip, withdrew his pledge to the Cardinals on Sunday and has plans to visit Madison this spring, according to Rivals.

Despite Sorgi's commitment to Louisville in June of 2025, Wisconsin kept in contact with the Tri-West Hendricks High School quarterback in hopes of flipping him.

Their efforts have seemingly paid off, as Sorgi is officially back on the market now that he's decommitted.

According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Sorgi is trending toward Wisconsin and has a spring visit and an official visit slated to come. Now, Wiltfong notes other schools could come calling, but it looks like the Badgers have a clear lead in the race for Sorgi's pledge.

Rivals has Sorgi ranked as the 15th best QB in the class, and the 169th overall recruit.

Sorgi would carry on the legacy of his father, Jim, who played for Wisconsin from 2000 to 2003, appearing in 39 games and throwing for 4,475 yards and 33 touchdowns. After his time in Madison, Jim was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and won Super Bowl XLI as Peyton Manning's backup.

Wisconsin landing the younger Sorgi wouldn't just be a feel-good story, as the 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller has enough talent to be a difference maker for the Badgers.

He threw for 2,911 passing yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 156 yards and two scores as a junior.

Junior Season Highlights



Stats:

2911 Pass Yds, 178/291, 31 Pass Tds, 156 Rush Yds, 2 Rush Tds



- All Conference

- Junior 3a All State

- Single Season Passing Record



Highlights:https://t.co/ugtycYyFIa@BrianBrohm @JeffBrohm @LouisvilleFB @LVILLEUPDATES @UofLRecruiting1… — Jack Sorgi (@Jack_Sorgi) December 11, 2025

Sorgi is more of a traditional quarterback, possessing a strong arm and doing most of his damage from inside the pocket.

He'd be the third offensive player in the class of 2027 to commit to Wisconsin, joining tight end Korz Loken and offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh.