Badgers cornerbacks 'can play less and play better' in 2024
Heading into 2024, Wisconsin will be led by an experienced and deep secondary. Fourth-year cornerback Ricardo Hallman leads a position group that could be one of the best in the country.
Hallman started all 13 games last season and he was one of only two players in the country to record seven interceptions. At the cornerback position, he will be joined by underrated Toledo transfer RJ Delancy III and returning players like Jason Maitre and Nyzier Fourqurean, who each played more than 350 snaps last season.
"I think the expectation is different, I think you learn your team a little bit more," cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes said in a video the Badgers posted on social media. "I really got like six guys that I feel comfortable with putting in there and playing. With that, I think guys can play less and play better.”
A recent Pro Football Focus (PFF) article labeled Wisconsin's secondary the biggest strength of its team. Talented vet Hunter Wohler leads a versatile group of safeties in the back end of the defense.
"Wisconsin fields a top-10 secondary, anchored by top-10 safety Hunter Wohler and top-15 cornerback Ricardo Hallman," Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote for PFF. "The Badgers also return four other defensive backs who played at least 300 snaps last year and added one of the nation’s most underrated cornerbacks, RJ Delancy III from Toledo, through the transfer portal."
Between players like Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant at Cincinnati, Fickell has been known to have teams with dominant cornerback play. They had a good defense last season, allowing 20.2 points per game, but Fickell and his staff know they have the potential to be better than 21st in the country.
With new co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch in the fold, the defense can take another big step forward next season, and if they do, it will be in large part due to their talented and deep secondary.