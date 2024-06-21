All Badgers

Badgers gain 2025 commitment from preferred walk-on Harry Bortolotti

Bortolotti's brother, Grover, also plays at Wisconsin.

Nolan O'Hara

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell talks on the headset during the second half against LSU at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 1, 2024.
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell talks on the headset during the second half against LSU at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 1, 2024. / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Badgers football team received a preferred walk-on commitment from 2025 running back/ defensive back Harry Bortolotti on Thursday. 

Bortolotti, a Whitefish Bay, Wis., native, is the brother of current Badgers running back Grover Bortolotti. Harry Bortolotti announced his commitment following a camp visit this week. 

Bortolotti was First Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference for Whitefish Bay High School as a junior last season. Bortolotti rushed for 1,183 yards and 17 touchdowns and had six two-point conversions without registering a fumble. He also had 28 tackles, a pick and a forced fumble

The Badgers currently have the No. 11-ranked recruiting class for 2025, per 247Sports.

Published
Nolan O'Hara

NOLAN O'HARA

Home/Football