Badgers gain 2025 commitment from preferred walk-on Harry Bortolotti
Bortolotti's brother, Grover, also plays at Wisconsin.
The Badgers football team received a preferred walk-on commitment from 2025 running back/ defensive back Harry Bortolotti on Thursday.
Bortolotti, a Whitefish Bay, Wis., native, is the brother of current Badgers running back Grover Bortolotti. Harry Bortolotti announced his commitment following a camp visit this week.
Bortolotti was First Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference for Whitefish Bay High School as a junior last season. Bortolotti rushed for 1,183 yards and 17 touchdowns and had six two-point conversions without registering a fumble. He also had 28 tackles, a pick and a forced fumble
The Badgers currently have the No. 11-ranked recruiting class for 2025, per 247Sports.
