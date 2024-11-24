Badgers gain commitment from four-star Florida quarterback Carter Smith
The Badgers football team got a big recruiting prize on Sunday as 2025 four-star quarterback Carter Smith announced his commitment to the program on social media. Smith is one of the highest-rated players in the Badgers' 2025 class.
"Let's Work!" Smith posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, along with a graphic of him in a Badgers jersey, tagging Luke Fickell, Richie Rode, his high school coach, and Hayes Fawcett, a reporter at On3.
Smith, a Fort Myers, Fla., native, is a four-star prospect and the No. 26-ranked prospect in Florida's 2025 class, according to 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 15 quarterback in the nation and No. 164 prospect nationally overall. Smith, who attends Bishop Verot Catholic High School, is also listed as a four-star prospect by On3, ESPN and Rivals.
Smith was previously committed to Michigan but decommitted on Oct. 30 after Bryce Underwood, a five-star quarterback and consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, committed to the Wolverines.
Smith still had his pick of the litter, fielding offers from Minnesota, NC State, Mississippi, Penn State, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, USF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland and Miami, per 247Sports. Smith decided to stay in the Big Ten with the Badgers.
With news of Smith's commitment, the Badgers now have 25 hard commits to their 2025 class, which ranks No. 24 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Smith's commitment is a big recruiting win for Luke Fickell and company.