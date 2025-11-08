Wisconsin Badgers make surprising quarterback change against Washington Huskies
The Wisconsin Badgers' merry-go-round at the quarterback position will continue Saturday against the No. 24 Washington Huskies.
After having Hunter Simmons start the last four games, Luke Fickell didn't commit to a starting quarterback during his weekly media availability.
However, with Billy Edwards still sidelined, and Simmons having completed 38 percent of his passes across his past three appearances, the Badgers are making a change.
Danny O'Neil to start against Washington
Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported Saturday morning that Danny O'Neil is expected to start Wisconsin's afternoon matchup with the Huskies.
It'll be O'Neil's first start since the Badgers lost 38-14 to Alabama in Week 3. The sophomore QB completed 11 of his 17 passes for 117 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions during the contest.
However O'Neil played for almost the entirety of Wisconsin's Week 4 loss to Maryland, where he threw for 120 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while taking six sacks. Edwards started against the Terrapins but aggravated his knee injury at the beginning of the second drive.
O'Neil's starting status doesn't guarantee he'll be the quarterback to finish the game, though. Fickell hinted at the possibility of true freshman Carter Smith playing a role against Washington, saying Smith was even "in the mix" to start.
Given O'Neil's past struggles, it's likely he won't have a long leash if he is slow out of the gates.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes hasn't hesitated to use multiple quarterbacks in a game, as he mixed in O'Neil against Maryland when Edwards was available, and O'Neil saw some action against Ohio State as well.
That makes a Smith appearance even more likely. The four-star recruit hasn't made his college debut yet, and with just four games left on the schedule, he isn't in danger of burning his redshirt.
In practice leading up to Saturday's contest, Smith took some first-team reps, so, even if he doesn't see the field against Washington, it looks like his debut is imminent.